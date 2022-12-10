These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022

Unlike most other sectors, the energy sector has performed well this year. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices initially. Rising global production and supply, along with the U.S. releasing millions of barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushed down gasoline prices to pre-Ukraine war levels by August.

Oil and gas prices, however, are expected to move up again as OPEC+ cuts production. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing energy stocks in November 2022.

Five Best Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022

We have used the November return data of energy stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing energy stocks in November 2022.

For our list of the five best and worst performing energy stocks in November 2022, we have only considered stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Dec. 1, 2022). Here were the five best performing energy stocks in November 2022:

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, it is an energy infrastructure company. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares are up by almost 14% year to date and up almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Kinder Morgan shares are trading above $18 with a 52-week range of $15.01 to $20.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $40.60 billion.

Ovintiv (6%)

Founded in 1881 and headquartered in Denver, Colo., it is an exploration and production (E&P) company that focuses on developing a multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) shares are up by over 48% year to date but are down almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Ovintiv shares are trading above $51 with a 52-week range of $29.52 to $63.30, giving the company a market cap of more than $12.50 billion.

Texas Pacific Land (9%)

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Dallas, it is a landowner in the state of Texas that deals in Land and Resource Management, and Water Services and Operations. Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL) shares are up by over 95% year to date and up almost 35% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Texas Pacific Land shares are trading above $2,437 with a 52-week range of $946.29 to $2,739.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19 billion.

Targa Resources (9%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, it is a midstream energy infrastructure corporation that delivers natural gas and natural gas liquids. Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares are up by over 31% year to date but are down by over 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Targa Resources shares are trading above $69 with a 52-week range of $47.57 to $81.50, giving the company a market cap of more than $15.70 billion.

ONEOK (12%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this company operates in the natural gas industry. ONEOK was initially named Oklahoma Natural Gas Company. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares are up by almost 9% year to date and up over 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ONEOK shares are trading above $64 with a 52-week range of $50.50 to $75.07, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.40 billion.

Five Worst Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022

These were the five worst performing energy stocks in November 2022:

ConocoPhillips (-4%)

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in hydrocarbon exploration and production. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares are up by over 59% year to date and up over 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ConocoPhillips shares are trading above $117 with a 52-week range of $66.06 to $138.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $144 billion.

Occidental Petroleum (-7%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in hydrocarbon exploration and petrochemical manufacturing. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares are up by almost 121% year to date but are down by over 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Occidental Petroleum shares are trading above $65 with a 52-week range of $26.05 to $77.13, giving the company a market cap of more than $58 billion.

Diamondback Energy (-8%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Midland, Texas, it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares are up by almost 27% year to date and up over 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Diamondback Energy shares are trading above $139 with a 52-week range of $95.02 to $168.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $24.30 billion.

Coterra Energy (-9%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) shares are up by over 34% year to date but are down by almost 13% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Coterra Energy shares are trading above $25 with a 52-week range of $18.39 to $36.55, giving the company a market cap of more than $20.30 billion.

Devon Energy (-12%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, it is an energy company that focuses on hydrocarbon exploration. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares are up by almost 46% year to date but are down by almost 7% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Devon Energy shares are trading above $65 with a 52-week range of $35.55 to $79.40, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $41.90 billion.

