These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In Q3 2022

West Texas Intermediate crude has dropped by about 15% since the start of the third quarter, but the S&P 500 Energy Index has gained about 15% during the same period, primarily driven by gains in Devon Energy and ConocoPhillips.

Year to date, however, WTI has gained about 16%, while the S&P energy index has gained about 44%, making it the best performing sector so far. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing Energy stocks in Q3 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Best Performing Energy Stocks In Q3 2022

We have used the Q3 return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing Energy stocks in Q3 2022.

Centrus Energy (53%)

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Bethesda, Md., this company supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares are down by almost 19% year to date and down almost 26% in the last month.

As of this writing, Centrus Energy shares are trading at above $40 with a 52-week range of $17.36 to $88.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $586 million.

Mammoth Energy Services (54%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, this company explores and develops North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares are up by almost 133% year to date and are down almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Mammoth Energy Services shares are trading at above $4.23 with a 52-week range of $1.3500 to $5.2949, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $200 million.

Stabilis Solutions (76%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services. Stabilis Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares are up by over 80% year to date and up almost 34% in the last month.

As of this writing, Stabilis Solutions shares are trading at above $7.60 with a 52-week range of $2.98 to $12.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $144 million.

American Resources (77%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fishers, Ind., it is a recycler of critical and rare earth elements and supplier of related raw materials. American Resources Corp (NASDAQ:AREC) shares are up by almost 63% year to date but are down over 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, American Resources shares are trading at above $2.93 with a 52-week range of $1.20 to $3.56, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $197 million.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (85%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products. KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares are up by almost 222% year to date and up over 38% in the last month.

As of this writing, KLX Energy Services shares are trading at above $10 with a 52-week range of $2.94 to $13.36, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $121 million.

Five Worst Performing Energy Stocks In Q3 2022

Vertex Energy (-42%)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Houston, this company recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are up by almost 70% year to date but are down over 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Vertex Energy shares are trading at above $7.60 with a 52-week range of $3.30 to $18.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $566 million.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (-44%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, it is an oil and natural gas royalty trust. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares are up by over 260% year to date but are down almost 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are trading at above $14 with a 52-week range of $3.41 to $26.08, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $290 million.

Vivakor (-44%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, this company operates and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions with a focus on soil remediation. Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares are down by over 85% year to date and down almost 29% in the last month.

As of this writing, Vivakor shares are trading at above $1.15 with a 52-week range of $0.95 to $11.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19 million.

Camber Energy (-49%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Houston, it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are down by over 74% year to date and down almost 33% in the last month.

As of this writing, Camber Energy shares are trading at above $0.21 with a 52-week range of $0.18 to $2.45, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $115 million.

Ecoark Holdings (-52%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Antonio, it is a holding company that offers oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) shares are down by almost 56% year to date and down over 38% in the last month.

As of this writing, Ecoark Holdings shares are trading at above $0.98 with a 52-week range of $0.99 to $4.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $26 million.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article