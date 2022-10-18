These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks In September 2022

September was another lackluster month for the stock market, with the S&P 500 dropping by over 9%. The healthcare sector, however, was among the best performing, with the S&P Healthcare index losing just 1.4% and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index dropping only 0.6% last month.

Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in September 2022.

Five Best Performing Healthcare Stocks In September 2022

We have used the September return data from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in September 2022. Here are the five best performing healthcare stocks in September 2022:

Spero Therapeutics (148%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company focuses on developing treatments for bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases. Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) are down by almost 88% year to date but are up almost 152% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Spero Therapeutics shares are trading above $1.99 with a 52-week range of $0.6801 to $18.3500, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $69 million.

Immuneering (157%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops new medicines that are hard to discover through traditional drug discovery methods. Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares are down by almost 20% year to date but are up by over 79% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Immuneering shares are trading above $13 with a 52-week range of $3.74 to $31.89, giving the company a market cap of more than $334 million.

Avenue Therapeutics (179%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, this company acquires, licenses, and commercializes products for intensive care hospital use. Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are down by over 82% year to date and down over 39% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Avenue Therapeutics shares are trading above $3.30 with a 52-week range of $2.2901 to $27.7500, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 million.

Akero Therapeutics (190%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., this company develops medicines with the aim of restoring metabolic balance and improving overall health. Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares are up by almost 90% year to date and up almost 264% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Akero Therapeutics shares are trading above $39 with a 52-week range of $7.52 to $40.49, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.80 billion.

Heartbeam (205%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a development-stage company that deals in cardiovascular diagnostic technology. Heartbeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares are up by over 35% year to date and up over 200% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Heartbeam shares are trading above $4 with a 52-week range of $1.12 to $6.74, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $33 million.

Five worst performing healthcare stocks in September 2022

Here are the five worst performing healthcare stocks in September 2022:

Applied DNA Sciences (-64%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Stony Brook, N.Y., this company develops DNA-based technology solutions. Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares are down by over 31% year to date but are up over 205% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Applied DNA Sciences shares are trading above $2.73 with a 52-week range of $0.6243 to $7.3500, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $36 million.

Mind Medicine (-70%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York City, it is a neuro-pharmaceutical company that develops psychedelic medicines. Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares are down by over 86% year to date and down over 72% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Mind Medicine shares are trading above $2.80 with a 52-week range of $2.77 to $44.10, giving the company a market cap of more than $106 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (-83%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Malvern, Pa., this company develops novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares are down by almost 92% year to date and down almost 79% in the last three months.

As of this writing, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $0.22 with a 52-week range of $0.1694 to $4.0800, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (-88%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Rockville, Md., this company focuses on drugs to enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy in cancer patients. As of this writing, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are trading above $3.20 with a 52-week range of $3.00 to $126.26, giving the company a market cap of more than $42 million.

Virios Therapeutics (-95%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., this company develops antiviral therapies to treat diseases related to a viral triggered abnormal immune response, including fibromyalgia. Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are down by over 93% year to date and down almost 94% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Virios Therapeutics shares are trading above $0.35 with a 52-week range of $0.3250 to $9.1109, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6 million.

