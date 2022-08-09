These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In July 2022

Large-cap stocks are a must for investors looking for some stability in their portfolio. Such stocks, with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion, tend to be less volatile than small-cap stocks. Also, these stocks can offer an attractive return in the short term as well. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in July 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In July 2022

We have taken the July return data of the large-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in July 2022.

ON Semiconductor (31%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., this company offers intelligent sensing and power solutions that assist customers in addressing challenging problems, as well as designing cutting-edge products. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) shares are down by almost 1% year-to-date but are up by almost 49% in the last year as well. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $68 (52-week range of $40.85 to $71.26), giving it a market capitalization of more than $29 billion.

Rocket Companies (32%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Detroit, Mich., this company offers a range of services related to homeownership and other personal financial transactions. Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) shares are down by almost 29% year-to-date and down over 43% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $9.80 (52-week range of $6.27 to $19.55), giving it a market capitalization of more than $19 billion.

United Rentals (34%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., this company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, municipalities, homeowners and utilities. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares are down by almost 3% year-to-date and down almost 3% in the last year as well. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $325 (52-week range of $230.54 to $414.99), giving it a market capitalization of more than $22 billion.

Etsy (37%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, this company operates an online marketplace to offer handmade products, including shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are down by over 50% year-to-date and down over 40% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $109 (52-week range of $67.01 to $307.75), giving it a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

Enphase Energy (54%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company makes and sells microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are up by over 64% year-to-date and up over 62% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $305 (52-week range of $113.40 to $305.88), giving it a market capitalization of more than $40 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In July 2022

Baker Hughes (-13%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, it is a holding company that offers oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) shares are down by almost 1% year-to-date but are up by over 13% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $24 (52-week range of $19.84 to $39.78), giving it a market capitalization of more than $24 billion.

Cincinnati Financial (-17%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, this company offers property, casualty and life insurance services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares are down by almost 15% year-to-date and down almost 19% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company were trading at above $97 (52-week range of $93.41 to $143.22), giving it a market capitalization of more than $15 billion.

Roku (-25%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers streaming media content through online services. Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are down by almost 64% year-to-date and down over 79% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $80 (52-week range of $62.00 to $405.34), giving it a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

Newmont (-27%)

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Denver, Colo., this company deals in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares are down by almost 28% year-to-date and down almost 24% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $45 (52-week range of $43.90 to $86.37), giving it a market capitalization of more than $35 billion.

Snap (-29%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., it is primarily a camera company whose flagship product, Snapchat, is a mobile application that allows users to communicate visually. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are down by over 78% year-to-date and down almost 87% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $10 (52-week range of $9.34 to $83.34), giving it a market capitalization of more than $16 billion.

