These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

×
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | ValueWalk

Large-cap stocks are considered to be mature firms with moderate growth prospects. These companies may or may not be a household name, but they are well-established firms that usually pay reliable dividends. Over the past decade or so, these large-cap stocks have outperformed their smaller peers. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in June 2022.

Five Best-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

We have used the June return data of large-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to rank the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in June 2022. Following are the five best-performing large-cap stocks in June 2022:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Dollar General (11%)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates merchandise stores and offers food, snacks, health and beauty aids and other daily essentials. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares are up by over 4% year to date and by almost 13% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $34 billion in 2021 and over $33 billion in 2020. As of writing, Dollar General shares were trading at over $247, while it had a 52-week range of $183.25 to $262.21.

  1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (16%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company discovers, develops and commercializes RNAi therapeutics. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares are down by almost 13% year to date and by almost 14% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $840 million in 2021 and over $490 million in 2020. As of writing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at over $148, while it had a 52-week range of $117.58 to $212.00.


  1. Veeva Systems (16%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company offers industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by over 20% year to date and by over 35% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $1.40 billion in 2020. As of writing, Veeva Systems shares were trading at over $200, while it had a 52-week range of $152.04 to $343.96.

  1. Seagen (30%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Bothell, Wash., this company develops antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are up by almost 17% year to date and by almost 15% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $1.50 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. As of writing, Seagen shares were trading at over $184, while it had a 52-week range of $105.43 to $192.79.

  1. Chewy (40%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dania Beach, Fla., it is a pure-play pet e-tailer that supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares are down by almost 37% year to date and by almost 54% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $8.80 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020. As of writing, Chewy shares were trading at over $36, while it had a 52-week range of $22.22 to $97.74.

Five Worst-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

  1. Marathon Oil (-28%)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Houston, this company explores, produces and markets liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares are up by over 37% year to date and by almost 63% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $5 billion in 2021 and over $3 billion in 2020. As of writing, Marathon Oil shares were trading at over $22, while it had a 52-week range of $10.41 to $33.24

  1. Block (-30%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers an integrated ecosystem of e-commerce solutions, business software, and banking services to sellers. Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are down by over 60% year to date and by over 70% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021 and over $9 billion in 2020. As of writing, Block shares were trading at over $63, while it had a 52-week range of $56.01 to $289.23.

  1. Delta Air Lines (-31%)

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company offers air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares are down by over 24% year to date and by over 33% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $29 billion in 2021 and over $17 billion in 2020. As of writing, Delta Air Lines shares were trading at over $29, while it had a 52-week range of $28.10 to $46.27.

  1. DocuSign (-32%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers cloud-based electronic signature solutions to help securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are down by almost 60% year to date and by over 78% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over $1.40 billion in 2020. As of writing, DocuSign shares were trading at over $60, while it had a 52-week range of $55.86 to $314.76.

  1. GlobalFoundries (-32%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Malta, N.Y., this company offers foundry services and manufactures semiconductors. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) shares are down by almost 38% year to date and by over 40% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $6.50 billion in 2021 and over $4.80 billion in 2020. As of writing, GlobalFoundries shares were trading at over $38, while it had a 52-week range of $37.60 to $79.49.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dollar General (DG)
2.3914 of 5 stars		$250.61+0.2%0.88%25.70Moderate Buy$245.33
Veeva Systems (VEEV)
2.5049 of 5 stars		$203.42-1.8%N/A80.09Moderate Buy$255.68
Chewy (CHWY)
1.8467 of 5 stars		$40.54+9.0%N/A-176.26Moderate Buy$55.30
Marathon Oil (MRO)
2.6454 of 5 stars		$21.29+0.8%1.50%7.42Moderate Buy$31.13
Square (SQ)
2.1487 of 5 stars		$66.00-1.1%N/A-439.97Moderate Buy$185.93
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
2.6035 of 5 stars		$29.87+0.2%N/A37.81Moderate Buy$52.50
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
2.3666 of 5 stars		$152.34+1.1%N/A-20.34Moderate Buy$219.47
Seagen (SGEN)
1.9639 of 5 stars		$177.01+0.1%N/A-46.95Moderate Buy$169.15
DocuSign (DOCU)
2.2843 of 5 stars		$65.46+0.2%N/A-145.46Hold$132.60
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
1.8929 of 5 stars		$40.91+0.8%N/AN/AModerate Buy$77.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.