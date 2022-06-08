These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Many investors prefer smaller, fast-growing companies because of the return they can offer in a shorter time. However, the future macro environment looks uncertain for now, owing to a number of factors, including inflationary pressure, rising interest rates, the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions. During such times, experts recommend going for stable and less volatile stocks. Large-cap stocks meet these requirements and they are more established than smaller companies, as well as offer reasonable share price growth over time. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in May 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In May 2022

We have used the May 2022 return data of the large-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in May 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing large-cap stocks in May 2022:

NRG Energy (28%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the production and distribution of energy and energy services. The company posted revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021 and over $8 billion in 2020. NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) shares are up by over 7% year-to-date and by over 28% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $46 and have a 52-week range of $34.61 to $47.82.

Devon Energy (29%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, this company deals in oil and natural gas. The company posted revenue of more than $13 billion in 2021 and over $4 billion in 2020. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares are up by almost 75% year-to-date and by almost 150% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $76 and have a 52-week range of $24.05 to $79.19.

HF Sinclair (29%)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Dallas, it is an independent energy company. The company posted revenue of more than $18 billion in 2021 and over $11 billion in 2020. HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) shares are up by almost 66% year-to-date and by over 50% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $54 and have a 52-week range of $27.17 to $54.54.

Albemarle (35%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company develops, makes and markets chemicals for several industries. The company posted revenue of more than $3.3 billion in 2021 and over $3.10 billion in 2020. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares are up by over 10% year-to-date and by over 46% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $255 and have a 52-week range of $157.82 to $291.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (61%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New Haven, Conn., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company posted revenue of more than $460 million in 2021 and over $60 million in 2020. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares are up by over 5% year-to-date and by over 52% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $145 and have a 52-week range of $79.01 to $151.51.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Bill.com Holdings (-31%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers cloud-based software solutions to small and midsize businesses. The company posted revenue of more than $230 million in 2021 and over $150 million in 2020. Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) shares are down by over 48% year-to-date and by almost 20% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $126 and have a 52-week range of $89.87 to $348.50

MongoDB (-33%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops and makes available a general-purpose database platform. The company posted revenue of more than $850 million in 2021 and over $550 million in 2020. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are down by over 48% year-to-date and by over 14% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $270 and have a 52-week range of $213.39 to $590.

Cloudflare (-35%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers cloud-based services to secure websites. The company posted revenue of more than $650 million in 2021 and over $400 million in 2020. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) shares are down by over 50% year-to-date and by almost 40% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $52 and have a 52-week range of $50.03 to $221.64.

Unity Software (-40%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops video gaming software. The company posted revenue of more than $1.1 billion in 2021 and over $700 million in 2020. Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) shares are down by over 70% year-to-date and by over 56% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $41 and have a 52-week range of $29.09 to $210.00.

Snap (-50%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., it is a multimedia instant messaging app and service. The company posted revenue of more than $4 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are down by almost 68% year-to-date and by almost 75% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $14 and have a 52-week range of $12.55 to $83.34.

