These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks in October 2022

The S&P 500 recovered in October, gaining almost 8%, but it is still down about 18% year to date. Better than expected earnings was one major reason that led the recovery last month. Also, poor economic data spurred hopes that the Fed may ease off the increases going forward. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in October 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks in October 2022

We have taken the October return data of large-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in October 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing large-cap stocks in October 2022:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Royal Caribbean Group (41%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, it is a global cruise company that operates under many brands. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares are down by over 32% year to date but are up by almost 37% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Royal Caribbean Group shares are trading above $52 with a 52-week range of $31.09 to $93.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

Schlumberger (45%)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers services to the oil and gas industry for reservoir characterization, drilling and production. Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) shares are up by over 83% year to date and up almost 57% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Schlumberger shares are trading above $54 with a 52-week range of $27.65 to $55.11, giving the company a market cap of more than $75 billion.

Halliburton (48%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers products and services for the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares are up by almost 73% year to date and up almost 40% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Halliburton shares are trading above $39 with a 52-week range of $20.77 to $43.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $34 billion.

DexCom (50%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops and sells glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares are down by over 14% year to date but are up by over 35% in the last three months.

As of this writing, DexCom shares are trading above $115 with a 52-week range of $66.89 to $164.86, giving the company a market cap of more than $44 billion.

Avis Budget Group (59%)

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company provides vehicle sharing and rental services. Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are up by almost 16% year to date and up almost 31% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Avis Budget Group shares are trading above $239 with a 52-week range of $131.83 to $327.80, giving the company a market capitalization of almost $10 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks in October 2022

These were the five worst performing large-cap stocks in October 2022:

DoorDash (-12%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates as a food delivery and logistics platform. DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) shares are down by over 65% year to date and down almost 29% in the last three months.

As of this writing, DoorDash shares are trading above $53 with a 52-week range of $41.37 to $257.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences (-12%)

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company deals in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares are down by almost 47% year to date and down over 32% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Edwards Lifesciences shares are trading above $69 with a 52-week range of $67.37 to $131.73, giving the company a market cap of more than $42 billion.

Carlisle (-15%)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., this company develops and sells building envelope products and energy solutions. Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) shares are down by over 8% year to date and down over 24% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Carlisle shares are trading above $227 with a 52-week range of $211.06 to $318.71, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (-16%)

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Hercules, Calif., this company develops specialty chemicals for use in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares are down by almost 50% year to date and down almost 27% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are trading above $378 with a 52-week range of $344.63 to $784.39, giving the company a market cap of more than $11 billion.

SVB Financial Group (-31%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a holding company that offers banking and financial services. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares are down by almost 69% year to date and down over 49% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SVB Financial Group shares are trading above $212 with a 52-week range of $206.19 to $763.22, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article