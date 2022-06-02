These Were The Five Best And Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In May 2022

May 2022 wasn’t good for the U.S. stock market overall. All three leading indices ended down for the month in May, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow 30 posting a negative return of 0.56$, 3.32% and 0.22%, respectively. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in May 2022.

Best-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In May 2022

We have used the monthly return data of the mega-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to rank the ten best and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in May 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best-performing mega-cap stocks in May 2022:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Pfizer (8%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, it is a biopharmaceutical company. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by over 10% year-to-date but are up by almost 37% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $81 billion in 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020. Pfizer shares are presently trading at over $53 and have a 52-week range of $38.48 to $61.71.

Verizon Communications (11%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down by over 1% year-to-date and over 9% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $133 billion in 2021 and over $128 billion in 2020. Verizon Communications shares are presently trading at over $51, and have a 52-week range of $45.55 to $57.61.

JPMorgan Chase (11%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by almost 17% year-to-date and over 20% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $57 billion in 2021 and over $64 billion in 2020. JPMorgan Chase shares are presently trading at over $132, and have a 52-week range of $115.02 to $172.96.

Chevron (11%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., this company offers services, including administrative, financial management, and technology, for energy and chemical operations. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up by almost 49% year-to-date and almost 62% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $156 billion in 2021 and over $94 billion in 2020. Chevron shares are presently trading at over $175, and have a 52-week range of $92.86 to $180.96.

Exxon Mobil (13%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up almost 57% year-to-date and over 64% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $280 billion in 2021 and over $178 billion in 2020. Exxon Mobil shares are presently trading at over $97, and have a 52-week range of $52.10 to $99.78.

Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Now let's look at the five worst-performing mega-cap stocks in May 2022:

Apple (-5%)

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company deals in smartphones, wearables, personal computers, tablets, accessories and related software services. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down by over 16% year-to-date but are up by over 19% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $365 billion in 2021 and over $274 billion in 2020. Apple shares are presently trading at over $148, and have a 52-week range of $123.13 to $182.94

Procter & Gamble (-8%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, it is a consumer goods company. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down by almost 10% year-to-date but are up by almost 11% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $76 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020. Procter & Gamble shares are presently trading at over $148, and have a 52-week range of $131.94 to $165.35.

Costco Wholesale (-12%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company operates a chain of membership-only big box retail stores. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down by almost 18% year-to-date but are up by over 22% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $195 billion in 2021 and over $166 billion in 2020. Costco shares are presently trading at over $465, and have a 52-week range of $377.12 to $612.27.

Tesla (-13%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops and sells fully electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 28% year-to-date but are up over 21% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021 and over $31 billion in 2020. Tesla shares are presently trading at over $750, and have a 52-week range of $571.22 to $1,243.49.

Walmart (-16%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ariz., this company operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are down by over 11% year-to-date and by over 9% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $280 billion in 2021 and over $178 billion in 2020. Walmart shares are presently trading at over $128, and have a 52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.