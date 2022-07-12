50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Last updated on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 2022 ValueWalk

Economic uncertainty pushed investors to adopt a defensive strategy in Q2 2022. Only a few stocks were able to post positive returns last quarter, while a large number of stocks witnessed a big drop, including many mega-cap stocks. Such a drop presents a good opportunity for investors to initiate fresh positions in such stocks. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

We have referred to quarterly return data (from finviz.com) to rank the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022:

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Find A Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.


  1. Pfizer (-1%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, it is a biopharmaceutical company. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by almost 9% year-to-date but are up by almost 36% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $80 billion in 2021 and over $40 billion in 2020. As of writing, Pfizer shares were trading at over $53, while it has a 52-week range of $39.46 to $61.71.

  1. Coca-Cola (1%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a nonalcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are up by almost 7% year-to-date and almost 16% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $38 billion in 2021 and over $33 billion in 2020. As of writing, Coca-Cola shares were trading at over $63, while it has a 52-week range of $52.28 to $67.20.

  1. Exxon Mobil (2%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by over 39% year-to-date, and over 39% in the last year as well. The company posted revenue of more than $280 billion in 2021 and over $170 billion in 2020. As of writing, Exxon Mobil shares were trading at over $85, while it has a 52-week range of $52.10 to $105.57.

  1. Merck & Co. (11%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers prescription medicines, animal health products, consumer care products and biologic therapies. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up by almost 22% year-to-date and almost 20% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $48 billion in 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020. As of writing, Merck shares were trading at over $93, while it has a 52-week range of $70.89 to $95.72.

  1. Eli Lilly & Co. (12%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, this company deals in pharmaceutical products related to Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by almost 20% year-to-date and almost 41% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $28 billion in 2021 and over $24 billion in 2020. As of writing, Eli Lilly shares were trading at over $331, while it has a 52-week range of $220.20 to $332.74.

Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Following are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022:

  1. Bank of America (-28%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company provides banking and nonbanking financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by over 28% year-to-date and over 20% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $47 billion in 2021 and over $51 billion in 2020. As of writing, Bank of America shares were trading at over $31, while it has a 52-week range of $30.45 to $50.11.

  1. Meta Platforms (-29%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company owns and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 49% year-to-date and over 51% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $110 billion in 2021 and over $80 billion in 2020. As of writing, Meta Platforms shares were trading at over $170, while it has a 52-week range of $154.25 to $384.33.

  1. Amazon.com (-36%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 30% year-to-date and almost 38% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $460 billion in 2021 and over $380 billion in 2020. As of writing, Amazon shares were trading at over $115, while it has a 52-week range of $101.26 to $188.65.

  1. Tesla (-38%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, this company offers fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 28% year-to-date but are up by almost 16% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021 and over $31 billion in 2020. As of writing, Tesla shares were trading at over $750, while it has a 52-week range of $620.57 to $1,243.49.

  1. NVIDIA (-45%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by over 46% year-to-date and almost 22% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021 and over $16 billion in 2020. As of writing, NVIDIA shares were trading at over $157, while it has a 52-week range of $140.55 to $346.47.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)
2.2633 of 5 stars		$52.89-0.5%3.03%12.13Moderate Buy$56.95
Coca-Cola (KO)
2.3374 of 5 stars		$62.94-0.3%2.80%26.45Moderate Buy$68.05
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.1763 of 5 stars		$85.64-0.5%4.11%14.20Hold$90.48
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
2.3633 of 5 stars		$94.30+1.6%2.93%16.87Moderate Buy$95.18
Eli Lilly and (LLY)
2.1033 of 5 stars		$331.07+0.2%1.18%49.05Moderate Buy$314.94
Bank of America (BAC)
3.0754 of 5 stars		$31.46-1.0%2.67%8.99Moderate Buy$49.71
Meta Platforms (META)
2.5336 of 5 stars		$162.88-4.7%N/A12.32Moderate Buy$296.55
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.0114 of 5 stars		$111.75-3.3%N/A53.95Moderate Buy$185.45
Tesla (TSLA)
2.3765 of 5 stars		$703.03-6.5%N/A95.39Hold$879.31
NVIDIA (NVDA)
2.72 of 5 stars		$151.52-4.3%0.11%40.62Moderate Buy$261.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.