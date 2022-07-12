These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Economic uncertainty pushed investors to adopt a defensive strategy in Q2 2022. Only a few stocks were able to post positive returns last quarter, while a large number of stocks witnessed a big drop, including many mega-cap stocks. Such a drop presents a good opportunity for investors to initiate fresh positions in such stocks. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

We have referred to quarterly return data (from finviz.com) to rank the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022:

Pfizer (-1%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, it is a biopharmaceutical company. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by almost 9% year-to-date but are up by almost 36% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $80 billion in 2021 and over $40 billion in 2020. As of writing, Pfizer shares were trading at over $53, while it has a 52-week range of $39.46 to $61.71.

Coca-Cola (1%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a nonalcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are up by almost 7% year-to-date and almost 16% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $38 billion in 2021 and over $33 billion in 2020. As of writing, Coca-Cola shares were trading at over $63, while it has a 52-week range of $52.28 to $67.20.

Exxon Mobil (2%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by over 39% year-to-date, and over 39% in the last year as well. The company posted revenue of more than $280 billion in 2021 and over $170 billion in 2020. As of writing, Exxon Mobil shares were trading at over $85, while it has a 52-week range of $52.10 to $105.57.

Merck & Co. (11%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers prescription medicines, animal health products, consumer care products and biologic therapies. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up by almost 22% year-to-date and almost 20% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $48 billion in 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020. As of writing, Merck shares were trading at over $93, while it has a 52-week range of $70.89 to $95.72.

Eli Lilly & Co. (12%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, this company deals in pharmaceutical products related to Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by almost 20% year-to-date and almost 41% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $28 billion in 2021 and over $24 billion in 2020. As of writing, Eli Lilly shares were trading at over $331, while it has a 52-week range of $220.20 to $332.74.

Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Following are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q2 2022:

Bank of America (-28%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company provides banking and nonbanking financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by over 28% year-to-date and over 20% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $47 billion in 2021 and over $51 billion in 2020. As of writing, Bank of America shares were trading at over $31, while it has a 52-week range of $30.45 to $50.11.

Meta Platforms (-29%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company owns and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 49% year-to-date and over 51% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $110 billion in 2021 and over $80 billion in 2020. As of writing, Meta Platforms shares were trading at over $170, while it has a 52-week range of $154.25 to $384.33.

Amazon.com (-36%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 30% year-to-date and almost 38% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $460 billion in 2021 and over $380 billion in 2020. As of writing, Amazon shares were trading at over $115, while it has a 52-week range of $101.26 to $188.65.

Tesla (-38%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, this company offers fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 28% year-to-date but are up by almost 16% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021 and over $31 billion in 2020. As of writing, Tesla shares were trading at over $750, while it has a 52-week range of $620.57 to $1,243.49.

NVIDIA (-45%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by over 46% year-to-date and almost 22% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021 and over $16 billion in 2020. As of writing, NVIDIA shares were trading at over $157, while it has a 52-week range of $140.55 to $346.47.

