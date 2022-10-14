S&P 500   3,622.75 (-1.29%)
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

Thu., October 13, 2022 | ValueWalk

The third quarter started with a relief rally, but the end was consistent with the performance of the first two quarters. The Morningstar US Market Index was down 4.6% during the third quarter.

The communication services and real estate sectors were among the weakest, while consumer discretionary and energy sectors proved resilient. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

We have used the third-quarter 2022 returns of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Eli Lilly & Co. (-1%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company develops and sells pharmaceutical products with a focus on diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by almost 18% year to date and up over 37% in the last year.

As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading at above $321 with a 52-week range of $231.87 to $341.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $311 billion.


  1. Exxon Mobil (-1%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by almost 61% year to date and up almost 59% in the last year.

As of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at above $97 with a 52-week range of $57.96 to $105.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $408 billion.

  1. Amazon.com (3%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, and digital streaming. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 32% year to date and down almost 32% in the last year.

As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at above $109 with a 52-week range of $101.26 to $188.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.10 trillion.

  1. Walmart (6%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are down by over 9% year to date and down over 6% in the last year.

As of this writing, Walmart shares are trading at above $131 with a 52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $360 billion.

  1. Tesla (17%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company makes and sells fully electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 38% year to date and down over 20% in the last year.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at above $218 with a 52-week range of $206.86 to $414.50, giving the company a market cap of more than $678 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022:

  1. Coca-Cola (-13%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a non-alcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are down by almost 7% year to date but are up almost 1% in the last year.

As of this writing, Coca-Cola shares are trading at above $54 with a 52-week range of $52.28 to $67.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $235 billion.

  1. Procter & Gamble (-14%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers consumer goods mainly in the personal care category. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down almost 14% in the last year.

As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares are trading at above $123 with a 52-week range of $122.18 to $165.35, giving the company a market cap of more than $296 billion.

  1. Meta Platforms (-15%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 62% year to date and down over 61% in the last year.

As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at above $123 with a 52-week range of $126.25 to $353.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $345 billion.

  1. Pfizer (-16%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, this company discovers, develops and sells biopharmaceutical products. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by almost 29% year to date but are up almost 1% in the last year.

As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading at above $42 with a 52-week range of $41.04 to $61.71, giving the company a market cap of more than $235 billion.

  1. NVIDIA (-16%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, as well as related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and down over 47% in the last year.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at above $109 with a 52-week range of $112.83 to $346.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $288 billion.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

