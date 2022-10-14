These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

The third quarter started with a relief rally, but the end was consistent with the performance of the first two quarters. The Morningstar US Market Index was down 4.6% during the third quarter.

The communication services and real estate sectors were among the weakest, while consumer discretionary and energy sectors proved resilient. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

We have used the third-quarter 2022 returns of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022:

Eli Lilly & Co. (-1%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company develops and sells pharmaceutical products with a focus on diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by almost 18% year to date and up over 37% in the last year.

As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading at above $321 with a 52-week range of $231.87 to $341.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $311 billion.

Exxon Mobil (-1%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by almost 61% year to date and up almost 59% in the last year.

As of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at above $97 with a 52-week range of $57.96 to $105.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $408 billion.

Amazon.com (3%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, and digital streaming. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 32% year to date and down almost 32% in the last year.

As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at above $109 with a 52-week range of $101.26 to $188.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.10 trillion.

Walmart (6%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are down by over 9% year to date and down over 6% in the last year.

As of this writing, Walmart shares are trading at above $131 with a 52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $360 billion.

Tesla (17%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company makes and sells fully electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 38% year to date and down over 20% in the last year.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at above $218 with a 52-week range of $206.86 to $414.50, giving the company a market cap of more than $678 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q3 2022:

Coca-Cola (-13%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a non-alcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are down by almost 7% year to date but are up almost 1% in the last year.

As of this writing, Coca-Cola shares are trading at above $54 with a 52-week range of $52.28 to $67.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $235 billion.

Procter & Gamble (-14%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers consumer goods mainly in the personal care category. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down almost 14% in the last year.

As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares are trading at above $123 with a 52-week range of $122.18 to $165.35, giving the company a market cap of more than $296 billion.

Meta Platforms (-15%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 62% year to date and down over 61% in the last year.

As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at above $123 with a 52-week range of $126.25 to $353.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $345 billion.

Pfizer (-16%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, this company discovers, develops and sells biopharmaceutical products. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by almost 29% year to date but are up almost 1% in the last year.

As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading at above $42 with a 52-week range of $41.04 to $61.71, giving the company a market cap of more than $235 billion.

NVIDIA (-16%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, as well as related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and down over 47% in the last year.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at above $109 with a 52-week range of $112.83 to $346.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $288 billion.

