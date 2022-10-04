S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In September 2022

Mon., October 3, 2022 | ValueWalk

September has historically been the weakest month for the U.S. stock market, and 2022 was no different. The S&P 500 dropped over 8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell by over 9% last month.

Such a drop, however, gives investors an opportunity to buy quality stocks at a discount, including mega-cap stocks. Only a few mega-cap stocks ended in the green last month. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in September 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In September 2022

We have used the September return data (from finviz.com) of mega-cap stocks to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in September 2022.

  1. Walmart (-2%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ariz., this company operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are down by almost 10% year to date and down almost 4% in the last year.

As of this writing, Walmart shares are trading at above $130 (52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77), giving it a market capitalization of more than $352 billion.  

  1. AbbVie (-1%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in North Chicago, Ill., it is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology, oncology and more. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are up by almost 1% year to date and up almost 26% in the last year.


As of this writing, AbbVie shares are trading at above $136 (52-week range of $106.86 to $175.91), giving it a market capitalization of more than $237 billion.  

  1. Merck & Co. (1%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers biologic therapies, prescription medicines, vaccines, animal health, and consumer care products. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up by over 13% year to date and up over 4% in the last year.

As of this writing, Merck & Co. shares are trading at above $86 (52-week range of $71.50 to $95.72), giving it a market capitalization of more than $218 billion.  

  1. Johnson & Johnson (1%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this company develops and sells health care products, and operates through Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices segments. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are down by over 4% year to date but are up by almost 3% in the last year.

As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at above $163 (52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69), giving it a market capitalization of more than $429 billion.  

  1. Eli Lilly & Co. (7%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company discovers, makes and sells pharmaceutical products for Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience and more. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by over 18% year to date and up over 45% in the last year.

As of this writing, Eli Lilly & Co. shares are trading at above $325 (52-week range of $224.22 to $341.70), giving it a market capitalization of more than $307 billion.  

Five worst performing mega-cap stocks in September 2022

  1. Alphabet (-12%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that includes Google, Verily Life Sciences, GV, Calico, and X. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are down by almost 34% year to date and down over 28% in the last year.

As of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at above $97 (52-week range of $96.03 to $152.10), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.24 trillion.  

  1. Apple (-12%)

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company specializes in consumer electronics, software and online services, including smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and more. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down by over 22% year to date and down over 3% in the last year.

As of this writing, Apple shares are trading at above $138 (52-week range of $129.04 to $182.94), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.20 trillion.  

  1. Mastercard (-12%)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company facilitates payments between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares are down by almost 21% year to date and down over 16% in the last year.

As of this writing, Mastercard shares are trading at above $285 (52-week range of $281.69 to $399.92), giving it a market capitalization of more than $274 billion.  

  1. Meta Platforms (-17%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops social media apps, and operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by almost 60% year to date and down over 60% in the last year.

As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at above $137 (52-week range of $134.12 to $353.83), giving it a market capitalization of more than $364 billion.

  1. NVIDIA (-20%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by almost 59% year to date and down over 41% in the last year.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at above $122 (52-week range of $119.46 to $346.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $302 billion.

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

