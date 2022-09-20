These Were the Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022

Investing in mid-cap stocks is essential for investors who prefer a diversified portfolio. These stocks offer a middle ground with regard to the risks and rewards when compared to the small-cap and large-cap companies.

In terms of stability, these stocks are less volatile than the small-cap stocks, and in terms of performance, the mid-cap stocks are usually better than their large-cap counterparts. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in August 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Best-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022

We have used the August return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in August 2022.

Axsome Therapeutics (72%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops novel therapies for managing central nervous system disorders. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are up by almost 57% year to date and up almost 161% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Axsome Therapeutics shares are trading at above $58 (52-week range of $20.63 to $71.98), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion.

AST SpaceMobile (80%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Midland, Texas, this company is building a broadband cellular network in space for unmodified mobile devices. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are up by over 7% year to date and up over 33% in the last three months.

As of this writing, AST SpaceMobile shares are trading at above $8.30 (52-week range of $4.84 to $14.27), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.50 billion.

Karuna Therapeutics (106%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boston, this company develops therapies using muscarinic cholinergic receptors for the treatment of psychosis and cognitive impairment. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares are up by almost 83% year to date and up over 128% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Karuna Therapeutics shares are trading at above $239 (52-week range of $92.26 to $278.25), giving it a market capitalization of more than $7.90 billion.

Global Blood Therapeutics (106%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., this company discovers, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for the treatment of grievous blood-based disorders. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) shares are up by over 131% year to date and up over 150% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Global Blood Therapeutics shares are trading at above $67 (52-week range of $21.65 to $73.02), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.50 billion.

ChemoCentryx (119%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes medicines for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are up by over 41% year to date and up over 100% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ChemoCentryx shares are trading at above $51 (52-week range of $14.95 to $51.78), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.60 billion.

Five Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022

MultiPlan (-32%)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers healthcare cost management solutions. Multiplan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) shares are down by over 33% year to date and down almost 46% in the last three months.

As of this writing, MultiPlan shares are trading at above $2.90 (52-week range of $2.8800 to $6.2600), giving it a market capitalization of almost $2 billion.

Tandem Diabetes Care (-33%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Diego, this company designs, develops and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares are down by over 63% year to date and down almost 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Tandem Diabetes Care shares are trading at above $55 (52-week range of $42.90 to $155.86), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.60 billion.

Getty Images Holdings (-40%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Seattle, it is a visual media company that offers stock images, editorial photography, video and music to businesses and everyday users. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) shares are down by over 15% year to date and down over 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Getty Images shares are trading at above $8.10 (52-week range of $7.86 to $37.88), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.60 billion.

Novavax (-43%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., this company discovers, develops and commercializes medicines to prevent infectious diseases. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down by over 79% year to date and down over 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Novavax shares are trading at above $29 (52-week range of $28.25 to $260.69), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion.

SiTime (-46%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a micro-electromechanical system based silicon timing solution company. SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) shares are down by over 70% year to date and down almost 47% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SiTime shares are trading at above $88 (52-week range of $85.00 to $341.77), giving it a market capitalization of almost $2 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".