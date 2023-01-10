These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Mid-cap companies are fast-growing, young companies that are not as volatile as small-cap and not as stable as large-cap companies. Thus, they present a good opportunity for investors seeking a mix of growth and stability.

To get an idea of the returns you could make (or lose) in the short term by investing in mid-cap stocks, detailed below are the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Dec 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

We have taken the December return numbers of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Dec 2022. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

Immunovant (35%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, this company focuses on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares are up by almost 117% in the last three months and up almost 147% in the last year.

As of this writing, Immunovant shares are trading above $19.80 with a 52-week range of $3.15 to $19.98, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.50 billion.

Global Business Travel Group (36%)

Headquartered in New York City, this company offers software and services to businesses for managing travel, expenses, meetings and events. Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) shares are up by over 26% in the last three months but are down by over 28% in the last year.

As of this writing, Global Business Travel Group shares are trading above $6.10 with a 52-week range of $4.26 to $10.01, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.20 billion.

Maxar Technologies (114%)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Westminster, Colo., this company delivers space technology solutions, including satellites, robotics and more. Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares are up by almost 148% in the last three months and up almost 72% in the last year.

As of this writing, Maxar Technologies shares are trading above $50 with a 52-week range of $17.51 to $51.93, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.70 billion.

Prometheus Biosciences (168%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company develops novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares are up by over 93% in the last three months and up over 200% in the last year.

As of this writing, Prometheus Biosciences shares are trading above $105 with a 52-week range of $21.50 to $117.73, giving the company a market cap of more than $4.90 billion.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (314%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., this company develops therapeutic candidates for treating cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares are up by over 274% in the last three months and up almost 264% in the last year.

As of this writing, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $279 with a 52-week range of $52.33 to $315.45, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.80 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Here are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

Intellia Therapeutics (-32%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a genome editing company that develops curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares are down by almost 30% in the last three months and down over 63% in the last year.

As of this writing, Intellia Therapeutics shares are trading above $38 with a 52-week range of $32.72 to $108.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.20 billion.

Rumble (-37%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, it is an online neutral video platform. Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are down by almost 44% in the last three months and down over 44% in the last year.

As of this writing, Rumble shares are trading above $6.70 with a 52-week range of $5.81 to $18.52, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.50 billion.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (-44%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Leawood, Kan., it is a holding company that is in the business of theatrical exhibition. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are down by over 41% in the last three months and down over 72% in the last year.

As of this writing, AMC Entertainment shares are trading above $3.80 with a 52-week range of $3.77 to $21.0895, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.

Guardant Health (-48%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company focuses on treating cancer through proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares are down by over 53% in the last three months and down over 70% in the last year.

As of this writing, Guardant Health shares are trading above $25 with a 52-week range of $24.63 to $94.55, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.60 billion.

Mirati Therapeutics (-50%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company develops novel therapeutics targeting genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares are down by almost 33% in the last three months and down over 66% in the last year.

As of this writing, Mirati Therapeutics shares are trading above $44 with a 52-week range of $32.96 to $131.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.50 billion.

