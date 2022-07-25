50% OFF
date 2022-07-25
DOW   31,968.49 (+0.22%)
QQQ   300.99 (-0.33%)
AAPL   153.74 (-0.23%)
MSFT   257.44 (-1.12%)
META   169.86 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   109.01 (+1.03%)
AMZN   122.68 (+0.21%)
TSLA   810.26 (-0.79%)
NVDA   169.00 (-2.42%)
NIO   18.98 (-1.35%)
BABA   100.04 (-0.57%)
AMD   86.47 (-1.85%)
MU   60.79 (-0.82%)
CGC   2.49 (-3.11%)
T   18.56 (+0.87%)
GE   68.47 (+0.41%)
F   12.83 (+0.08%)
DIS   103.14 (+0.41%)
AMC   15.27 (-1.48%)
PFE   51.66 (+0.84%)
PYPL   80.23 (-1.01%)
NFLX   222.95 (+1.14%)
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in H1 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | ValueWalk

The stock market witnessed the worst first half this year since 1970. Such a drop, however, also gives investors an opportunity to buy quality stocks at lower prices. Investors who want to make quick returns along with having some stability can go for mid-cap stocks. These stocks can produce higher returns as they can act quicker than large cap stocks and they are financially more stable than small cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in the first half of 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in H1 2022

We have used the first six months' return data of the mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Peabody Energy (105%)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., this company is in the business of the mining, sale, and distribution of coal. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares are down by over 1% in the last month but are up by over 95% in the last year. As of writing, Peabody Energy shares were trading at over $21 (52-week range of $8.58 to $33.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.90 billion.

  1. Alpha Metallurgical Resources (118%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bristol, Tenn., it is a mining company that deals in met and thermal coal. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares are up by almost 9% in the last month and up by over 488% in the last year. As of this writing, Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares were trading at over $140 (52-week range of $22.66 to $186.98), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.50 billion.


  1. PBF Energy (118%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company operates as a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, lubricants, heating oil and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares are down by almost 12% in the last month but are up by almost 197% in the last year. As of this writing, PBF Energy shares were trading at over $26 (52-week range of $7.24 to $44.12), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.10 billion.

  1. Lantheus Holdings (121%)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in North Billerica, Mass., this company offers diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares are up by over 12% in the last month and up almost 175% in the last year. As of this writing, Lantheus Holdings shares were trading at over $70 (52-week range of $22.20 to $75.09), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.90 billion.

  1. NexTier Oilfield Solutions (163%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, it is an oilfield service company that offers hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, and other solutions. Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE:NEX) shares are down by over 5% in the last month but are up by over 120% in the last year. As of this writing, NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares were trading at over $8.60 (52-week range of $3.06 to $12.50), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in H1 2022

  1. Upstart Holdings (-79%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are down by over 36% in the last month and down almost 78% in the last year. As of this writing, Upstart Holdings shares were trading at over $26 (52-week range of $23.78 to $401.49), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.40 billion.

  1. GoodRx Holdings (-82%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., this company operates a digital healthcare platform that allows users to compare prices for prescription drugs. GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares are down by over 4% in the last month and down over 79% in the last year. As of this writing, GoodRx Holdings shares were trading at over $6.60 (52-week range of $5.62 to $48.05), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.80 billion.

  1. Affirm Holdings (-82%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are up by over 19% in the last month but are down by almost 53% in the last year. As of this writing, Affirm Holdings shares were trading at over $27 (52-week range of $13.64 to $176.65), giving it a market capitalization of more than $8.50 billion.

  1. Aurora Innovation (-83%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company develops automobile hardware and software, as well as offers related data services. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares are up by almost 10% in the last month but are down by almost 75% in the last year. As of this writing, Aurora Innovation shares were trading at over $2.50 (52-week range of $1.8350 to $17.7703), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

  1. Carvana (-90%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, it is an eCommerce platform that deals in used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are down by almost 16% in the last month and down over 90% in the last year. As of this writing, Carvana shares were trading at over $26 (52-week range of $19.45 to $376.83), giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.30 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Peabody Energy (BTU)
2.4521 of 5 stars		$21.74+3.8%N/A9.10Moderate Buy$32.67
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
2.5391 of 5 stars		$140.10+4.6%1.07%3.75Buy$204.00
PBF Energy (PBF)
2.166 of 5 stars		$27.85+5.5%N/A13.52Hold$31.09
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
2.196 of 5 stars		$8.48+4.6%N/A-31.41Hold$13.30
Carvana (CVNA)
2.2465 of 5 stars		$25.11-1.1%N/A-6.23Hold$108.09
Lantheus (LNTH)
2.7209 of 5 stars		$70.89+3.2%N/A-124.37Buy$95.00
Upstart (UPST)
2.3769 of 5 stars		$24.96-4.1%N/A15.22Hold$89.69
GoodRx (GDRX)
2.0413 of 5 stars		$6.53-1.4%N/A-163.25Hold$16.39
Affirm (AFRM)
1.9828 of 5 stars		$26.72-0.2%N/A-11.27Hold$59.44
Aurora Innovation (AUR)
1.9074 of 5 stars		$2.36-1.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$9.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


