These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in H1 2022

The stock market witnessed the worst first half this year since 1970. Such a drop, however, also gives investors an opportunity to buy quality stocks at lower prices. Investors who want to make quick returns along with having some stability can go for mid-cap stocks. These stocks can produce higher returns as they can act quicker than large cap stocks and they are financially more stable than small cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in the first half of 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in H1 2022

We have used the first six months' return data of the mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Peabody Energy (105%)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., this company is in the business of the mining, sale, and distribution of coal. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares are down by over 1% in the last month but are up by over 95% in the last year. As of writing, Peabody Energy shares were trading at over $21 (52-week range of $8.58 to $33.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.90 billion.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (118%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bristol, Tenn., it is a mining company that deals in met and thermal coal. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares are up by almost 9% in the last month and up by over 488% in the last year. As of this writing, Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares were trading at over $140 (52-week range of $22.66 to $186.98), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.50 billion.

PBF Energy (118%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company operates as a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, lubricants, heating oil and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares are down by almost 12% in the last month but are up by almost 197% in the last year. As of this writing, PBF Energy shares were trading at over $26 (52-week range of $7.24 to $44.12), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.10 billion.

Lantheus Holdings (121%)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in North Billerica, Mass., this company offers diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares are up by over 12% in the last month and up almost 175% in the last year. As of this writing, Lantheus Holdings shares were trading at over $70 (52-week range of $22.20 to $75.09), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.90 billion.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (163%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, it is an oilfield service company that offers hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, and other solutions. Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE:NEX) shares are down by over 5% in the last month but are up by over 120% in the last year. As of this writing, NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares were trading at over $8.60 (52-week range of $3.06 to $12.50), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in H1 2022

Upstart Holdings (-79%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are down by over 36% in the last month and down almost 78% in the last year. As of this writing, Upstart Holdings shares were trading at over $26 (52-week range of $23.78 to $401.49), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.40 billion.

GoodRx Holdings (-82%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., this company operates a digital healthcare platform that allows users to compare prices for prescription drugs. GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares are down by over 4% in the last month and down over 79% in the last year. As of this writing, GoodRx Holdings shares were trading at over $6.60 (52-week range of $5.62 to $48.05), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.80 billion.

Affirm Holdings (-82%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are up by over 19% in the last month but are down by almost 53% in the last year. As of this writing, Affirm Holdings shares were trading at over $27 (52-week range of $13.64 to $176.65), giving it a market capitalization of more than $8.50 billion.

Aurora Innovation (-83%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company develops automobile hardware and software, as well as offers related data services. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares are up by almost 10% in the last month but are down by almost 75% in the last year. As of this writing, Aurora Innovation shares were trading at over $2.50 (52-week range of $1.8350 to $17.7703), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

Carvana (-90%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, it is an eCommerce platform that deals in used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are down by almost 16% in the last month and down over 90% in the last year. As of this writing, Carvana shares were trading at over $26 (52-week range of $19.45 to $376.83), giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.30 billion.

