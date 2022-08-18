These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In July 2022

Mid-cap stocks are often overlooked due to the stability that large-cap stocks offer and the growth prospects of small-cap stocks. However, mid-cap stocks may offer better upside potential because they potentially provide both – the stability of large-cap stocks and the growth of small-cap stocks. Moreover, such stocks have provided better risk/return characteristics historically as well. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in July 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In July 2022

We have taken the July return data of the mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in July 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Silvergate Capital (62%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in La Jolla, Calif., this company offers banking and loan services. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) shares are down by almost 28% year to date but are up by almost 53% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $104 (52-week range of $50.65 to $239.26), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

Calix (63%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers cloud and software platforms, as well as systems and services needed to realize the unified access network. Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) shares are down by over 29% year to date but are up by almost 69% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $56 (52-week range of $31.59 to $80.95), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.5 billion.

Wingstop (65%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, this company operates restaurants with a focus on cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares are down by over 20% year to date but are up by over 70% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $135 (52-week range of $67.67 to $187.35), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4 billion.

Oak Street Health (66%)

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., this company provides health care services to older adults, as well as owns and operates primary care centers. Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH) shares are down by almost 10% year to date but are up by over 70% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $29 (52-week range of $13.29 to $54.14), giving it a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.

1Life Healthcare (103%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers healthcare membership services, including walk-in immunizations and lab services, wellbeing programs and more. 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares are down by over 2% year to date but are up by over 110% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $17 (52-week range of $5.94 to $25.50), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.30 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In July 2022

Kohl's (-19%)

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wis., this company operates family-oriented department stores. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares are down by almost 33% year to date and down over 29% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $33 (52-week range of $26.07 to $64.38), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.20 billion.

Simply Good Foods (-21%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Denver, CO, it is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that develops and sells nutritional food and snacking products. Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares are down by almost 18% year to date and down over 12% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $34 (52-week range of $31.77 to $45.77), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.40 billion.

Hayward Holdings (-21%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company makes and sells pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) shares are down by over 53% year to date and down almost 15% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $11 (52-week range of $10.48 to $28.65), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.60 billion.

Upstart Holdings (-24%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are down by over 77% year to date and down over 8% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $34 (52-week range of $22.42 to $401.49), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.90 billion.

MSP Recovery (-37%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., this company develops healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares are down by over 85% year to date and down almost 86% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $1.40 (52-week range of $0.9406 to $11.7000), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.50 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".