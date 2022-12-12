These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in November 2022

The stock market witnessed an upward trend last month, a continuation from October. In November, the Dow Jones gained around 7%, S&P 500 8.4% and Nasdaq 9.1%. The S&P MidCap 400 performance was also in line with other major indices, gaining almost 6% last month. Year to date, however, the index is still down over 9%. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in November 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in November 2022

We have used the November return data of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in November 2022. Here were the five best performing mid-cap stocks in November 2022:

Chegg (40%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is an education technology company that offers various student services, including homework help, online tutoring and more. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) shares are down by over 10% year to date but are up by over 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Chegg shares are trading above $27 with a 52-week range of $15.66 to $37.64.

10x Genomics (40%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., it is a life science technology company that develops gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) shares are down by almost 77% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, 10x Genomics shares are trading above $33 with a 52-week range of $23.81 to $154.10.

PVH (41%)

Founded in 1881 and headquartered in New York City, it is a clothing company that owns several brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Warner's, Olga and True & Co. PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shares are down by almost 32% year to date but are up by almost 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, PVH shares are trading above $72 with a 52-week range of $43.49 to $113.78.

YETI Holdings (42%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops and sells products for the outdoor and recreation market, including coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks and more. Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shares are down by over 47% year to date but are up by almost 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, YETI Holdings shares are trading above $43 with a 52-week range of $27.86 to $94.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (47%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops novel therapies for managing central nervous system disorders. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are up by almost 107% year to date and up almost 28% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Axsome Therapeutics shares are trading above $77 with a 52-week range of $20.63 to $80.87.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in November 2022

These were the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in November 2022:

Rumble (-33%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida, this company operates video sharing platforms to enable creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds. Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are down by almost 29% year to date and down over 37% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Rumble shares are trading above $7.60 with a 52-week range of $6.35 to $18.52.

Twilio (-34%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops communications software, cloud-based platform, and services, including programmable voice, programmable video and more. Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are down by almost 83% year to date and down almost 35% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Twilio shares are trading above $45 with a 52-week range of $41.00 to $289.00.

Chart Industries (-40%)

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Ga., this company makes engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) shares are down by over 15% year to date and down almost 33% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Chart Industries shares are trading above $128 with a 52-week range of $108.29 to $242.59.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (-48%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, it is a theatrical exhibition company that owns and operates theatres in the U.S. and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are down by over 85% year to date and down over 84% in the last three months.

As of this writing, AMC Entertainment shares are trading above $0.81 with a 52-week range of $0.801 to $10.500.

R1 RCM (-49%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Murray, Utah, it is a revenue cycle management company that offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services to healthcare providers. R1 RCM Holdco Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) shares are down by over 61% year to date and down over 55% in the last three months.

As of this writing, R1 RCM shares are trading above $9.90 with a 52-week range of $6.71 to $27.86.

