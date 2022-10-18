These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In September 2022

Mid-cap stocks are a good choice for investors who are okay with relatively more volatility to get some extra returns. Mid-cap stocks are more volatile than their large-cap counterparts, but have the potential to offer higher returns as well.

Historically also, mid-cap stocks have usually performed better than the large-cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in September 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In September 2022

We have used the September return data (from finviz.com) to develop this list of the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in September 2022. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in September 2022:

Revance Therapeutics (36%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., this company develops and sells novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares are up by almost 54% year to date and up almost 82% in the last year.

As of this writing, Revance Therapeutics shares are trading above $25 with a 52-week range of $11.27 to $30.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.80 billion.

Eve Holding (38%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Miami, it is a holding company that focuses on the aviation sector. Eve Holding Inc (NYSE:EVEX) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down over 21% in the last year.

As of this writing, Eve Holding shares are trading above $7.90 with a 52-week range of $5.30 to $13.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.10 billion.

Cano Health (41%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami, this company operates primary care centers for seniors. Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) shares are down by almost 8% year to date and down almost 26% in the last year.

As of this writing, Cano Health shares are trading above $8.30 with a 52-week range of $3.81 to $12.87, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.90 billion.

Cricut (48%)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, this company deals in scrapbooking, crafts and home decor items. Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares are down by almost 58% year to date and down almost 65% in the last year.

As of this writing, Cricut shares are trading above $9.30 with a 52-week range of $5.88 to $30.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.

IVERIC bio (82%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.., this company develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares are up by almost 25% year to date and up over 25% in the last year.

As of this writing, IVERIC bio shares are trading above $21 with a 52-week range of $8.85 to $21.90, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.40 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In September 2022

Here are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in September 2022:

NCR (-39%)

Founded in 1884 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company develops and sells consumer transaction solutions. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) shares are down by almost 52% year to date and down over 54% in the last year.

As of this writing, NCR shares are trading above $19 with a 52-week range of $18.06 to $45.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.50 billion.

Altice USA (-42%)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Long Island City, N.Y., this company offers broadband, telephone services, pay television, proprietary content, and advertising services. Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares are down by over 65% year to date and down over 68% in the last year.

As of this writing, Altice USA shares are trading above $5.50 with a 52-week range of $4.99 to $19.02, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.40 billion.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (-45%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, it is a holding company that offers online ticket booking, theatrical exhibition, food distribution, movie screening and other related services. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are down by almost 78% year to date.

As of this writing, AMC Entertainment shares are trading above $6.10 with a 52-week range of $5.47 to $45.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

Sotera Health (-60%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio, this company offers sterilization, lab testing and advisory services to medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) shares are down by over 71% year to date and down almost 74% in the last year.

As of this writing, Sotera Health shares are trading at $7 with a 52-week range of $6.50 to $27.38, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.90 billion.

Getty Images Holdings (-66%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., it is a visual media company that offers stock images, editorial photography, video and music to business and consumers. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) shares are down by almost 44% year to date and down over 43% in the last year.

As of this writing, Getty Images shares are trading above $5.20 with a 52-week range of $5.39 to $37.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.80 billion.

