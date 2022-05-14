These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Small-cap stocks are companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion. These stocks can be very volatile, and thus, could offer impressive returns in the short-term as well. Additionally, what makes these stocks even more tempting is the Goldman Sachs data that small-cap stocks have outperformed the large-cap stocks over the past two decades, and the trend is expected to continue this year as well. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in April 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In April 2022

We have used the April return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in April 2022. First, let’s look at the five best performing small-cap stocks in April 2022:

BlackBoxStocks (116%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dallas, this company makes available real-time proprietary analytics and news to stock and options traders. BlackBoxStocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares are down over 51% YTD and over 10% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $1.80, while it has a 52-week range of $1.49 and $8.00. As of writing, BlackBoxStocks’ market cap was more than $22 million.

Redbox Entertainment (127%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., this company produces, acquires and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:RDBX) brand. Redbox Entertainment shares are down almost 64% YTD and almost 73% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $2.40, while it has a 52-week range of $1.6101 and $27.22. As of writing, Redbox Entertainment’s market cap was more than $145 million.

Veru (136%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Miami, this company develops medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shares are up over 53% YTD and over 19% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $9.60, while it has a 52-week range of $4.34 and $17.50. As of writing, Veru’s market cap was more than $650 million.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (222%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company deals in developing proprietary technology to use the immune system's power to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares are up over 260% YTD and over 50% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $10.40, while it has a 52-week range of $2.00 and $10.48. As of writing, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ market cap was more than $220 million.

Cyngn (275%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., it is an autonomous vehicle technology company that focuses on finding industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are down over 15% YTD but are up over 140% in the last three months. Its shares are presently trading at over $3.60, while it has a 52-week range of $1.08 and $9.91. As of writing, Cyngn’s market cap was more than $90 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Following are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in April 2022:

Agile Therapeutics (-76%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Princeton, N.J., this healthcare company develops and commercializes transdermal patches. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares are down over 90% YTD and over 95% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $1.60, while it has a 52-week range of $1.58 and $69.60. As of writing, Agile Therapeutics’ market cap was more than $6 million.

Iveda Solutions (-77%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mesa, AZ, this company enables cloud video surveillance through its Sentir data and video management platform. Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares are down over 90% YTD and over 80% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $1.10, while it has a 52-week range of $0.9709 and $19.52. As of writing, Iveda Solutions’ market cap was more than $12 million.

Genocea Biosciences (-78%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops and commercializes cancer vaccines. Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares are down over 85% YTD and over 90% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $0.18, while it has a 52-week range of $0.1601 and $2.68. As of writing, Genocea Biosciences’ market cap was more than $9 million.

Blue Water Vaccines (-93%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cincinnati, this biotechnology company focuses on developing transformational vaccines to prevent infectious diseases worldwide. Blue Water Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are up over 70% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $6.50, while it has a 52-week range of $3.26 and $90.90. As of writing, Blue Water Vaccines’ market cap was more than $70 million.

Kaleido Biosciences (-97%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Lexington, Mass., this clinical stage healthcare company leverages the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. Kaleido Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:KLDO) shares are down over 97% YTD and over 99% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $0.04, while it has a 52-week range of $0.0411 and $9.470. As of writing, Kaleido Biosciences’ market cap was more than $2 million.

