Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in August 2022

Sun., September 4, 2022 | ValueWalk

So far, 2022 has been rough for small-cap stocks. These stocks, however, often have more upside than large-cap stocks, especially during a bull market.

This is because investors are encouraged to put more money in the stock market to benefit from the bull market.

The opposite is true as well though, since small-cap stocks are more volatile, and thus, losses could magnify if the trade goes wrong.

To give you an idea of the return you could make (or lose) from small-cap stocks in the short-term, detailed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in August 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

Five Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks in August 2022

We have used the August return data of the small-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in August 2022.

Below are the five best-performing small-cap stocks in August 2022:

  1. Velo3D (136%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Campbell, Calif., this company develops and makes metal laser sintering printing machines for 3D printing.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares are down by over 46% year-to-date but are up by almost 87% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Velo3D shares are trading at above $4.10 (52-week range of $1.28 to $13.18), giving it a market capitalization of more than $800 million.


  1. Target Hospitality (145%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, this company offers rental accommodations, as well as premium catering and value-added hospitality services.

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) shares are up by over 259% year-to-date and up almost 88% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Target Hospitality shares are trading at above $12 (52-week range of $2.72 to $15.67), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

  1. SKYX Platforms (166%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., this company develops connected devices that are installed in lighting fixtures and ceiling fans.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SKYX Platforms shares are trading at above $3.50 (52-week range of $1.82 to $16.00).

  1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (195%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, this company develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for treating gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares are up by over 158% year-to-date and up almost 593% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $25 (52-week range of $3.04 to $27.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

  1. Rex American Resources (238%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, this company invests in alternative energy and ethanol production entities.

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) shares are down by over 7% year-to-date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Rex American Resources shares are trading at above $29 (52-week range of $24.02 to $37.81), giving it a market capitalization of more than $500 million.

Five Worst-Performing Small-Cap Stocks in August 2022

  1. Cardlytics (-40%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company develops marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares are down by over 81% year-to-date and down over 56% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Cardlytics shares are trading above $12.40 (52-week range of $11.96 to $99.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $400 million.

  1. Cassava Sciences (-45%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Austin, Texas this company develops novel drugs and diagnostics with a focus on developing the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares are down by over 42% year-to-date and down almost 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Cassava Sciences shares are trading at above $25 (52-week range of $13.84 to $100.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.

  1. Forge Global Holdings (-50%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a financial services platform to offer assistance to the private market.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) shares are down by over 63% year-to-date and down over 80% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Forge Global Holdings shares are trading at above $3.60 (52-week range of $3.11 to $47.50), giving it a market capitalization of more than $580 million.

  1. Energy Vault Holdings (-55%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dover, Del., this company develops sustainable energy storage solutions.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) shares are down by almost 47% year-to-date and down over 67% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Energy Vault Holdings shares are trading above $5.20 (52-week range of $3.97 to $22.10), giving it a market capitalization of more than $700 million.

  1. Atara Biotherapeutics (-60%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., it is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company that develops transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares are down by over 71% year-to-date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Atara Biotherapeutics shares are trading at above $4.40 (52-week range of $2.83 to $20.04), giving it a market capitalization of more than $400 million.

