These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

Q1 wasn’t a good period for the equity market overall, and for the small-cap stocks. We could call Q1 a strange period as well. The small-cap Russell 2000 Index dropped more than 20% in Q1. Interestingly, the Index witnessed a drop of over 20% in January itself, i.e. a month before the Russian invasion. In fact, despite the rise in uncertainty following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index gave a negative return only in January in Q1. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q1 2022.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

We have referred to the quarterly return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q1 2022. First let’s take a look at the five worst performing small-cap stocks in Q1 2022:

SelectQuote (-70%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., it is a direct-to-consumer distribution platform that allows users to buy complex senior health, life, auto and home insurance policies. SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) shares are down almost 27% in the last one month and over 90% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $2.10, giving it a market cap of $340 million, while it has a 52-week range of $2.01 and $31.92.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (-73%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., this company offers cybersecurity services and solutions, including data and server migration, infrastructure and network assessment and more. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ:CISO) shares are down almost 19% in the last one month and almost 77% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $4.40, giving it a market cap of $600 million, while it has a 52-week range of $2.25 and $49.00.

Vivakor (-74%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in South Salt Lake, Utah, this company operates, acquires and develops clean energy technologies, as well as offers environmental solutions focusing on soil remediation. Vivakor inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares are down almost 18% in the last one month and over 80% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $2.01, giving it a market cap of $30 million, while it has a 52-week range of $1.8101 and $15.00.

Vroom (-76%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York, this company operates an ecommerce platform for the buying and selling of used vehicles. Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM) shares are down almost 25% in the last one month and over 95% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $1.90, giving it a market cap of $270 million, while it has a 52-week range of $1.96 and $48.80.

Kodiak Sciences (-91%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) shares are down over 16% in the last one month and over 90% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $7, giving it a market cap of $350 million, while it has a 52-week range of $6.81 and $131.97.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

Following are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Q1 2022:

U.S. Silica Holdings (100%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Katy, Texas, this company offers commercial silica products, and has the following business segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares are up over 26% in the last one month and over 65% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $20.50, giving it a market cap of $5.40 billion, while it has a 52-week range of $7.23 and $20.80.

Tidewater (105%)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers offshore marine support and transportation services to companies in the offshore energy industry. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares are up over 8% in the last one month and over 85% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $22.80, giving it a market cap of $940 million, while it has a 52-week range of $9.75 and $23.16.

Vertex Energy (119%)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in recycling industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are down over 4% in the last one month but are up over 570% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $8.50, giving it a market cap of $530 million, while it has a 52-week range of $1.17 and $14.32.

NextDecade (121%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Houston, it is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares are up almost 100% in the last one month and over 230% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $7.10, giving it a market cap of $900 million, while it has a 52-week range of $1.84 and $7.81.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (295%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in owning and administering royalty interest. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares are up over 45% in the last one month and over 350% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $15.50, giving it a market cap of $320 million, while it has a 52-week range of $2.92 and $18.39.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.

Companies Mentioned in This Article