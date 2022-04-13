These Were The Ten Best- And Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

The S&P 500 dropped by almost 5% in the first quarter, its first quarterly drop since Q1 2020. However, like always, some stocks were able to outperform the market to provide an attractive return to investors. Meanwhile, other stocks plummeted. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the market for several reasons, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Q1 2022.

Best-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

We used the quarterly return data on mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to build this list of the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Q1 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best-performing mid-cap stocks in Q1 2022:

Kosmos Energy (107%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company explores, develops, and produces oil and gas. Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s assets include projects in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, production located offshore of Ghana, and a gas development located offshore of Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos Energy shares are up by over 118% year to date and up by over 170% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported more than $1.3 billion in revenue, compared to over $800 million in 2020.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (120%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) is a mining company that offers met and thermal coal and has the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal and All Other. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are up by over 111% year to date and up by over 800% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported revenue of more than $2.2 billion, compared to over $1.4 billion in 2020.

RPC (136%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, this company explores, produces, and develops oil and gas properties and has the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares are up by over 146% year to date and up by over 118% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported more than $860 million in revenue, compared to over $590 million in 2020.

Peabody Energy (140%)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is in the business of coal mining and has the following business segments: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, and Corporate and Other. Peabody Energy shares are up by over 155% year to date and up by over 600% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported revenue of more than $3.4 billion, compared to over $2.5 billion in 2020.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (157%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE:NEX) is an oilfield service company that offers hydraulic fracturing, completion solutions, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management services, pump down and more. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are up by almost 190% year to date and up by over 180% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported revenue of more than $1.4 billion, compared to over $1.1 billion in 2020.

Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

Here are the worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Q1 2022:

Pacific Biosciences of California (-56%)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company develops, makes and sells an integrated platform for genetic analysis. It has the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) are down by almost 60% year to date and down by over 75% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported more than $130 million in revenue, compared to over $75 million in 2020.

Fluence Energy (-62%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, this company deals in energy storage products and services and offers artificial intelligence-enabled digital applications. Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and down by almost 7% in the last month. In 2021, the company reported revenue of more than $680 million, compared to over $550 million in 2020.

Matterport (-63%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Matterport is a spatial data company that focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s products include 360 cameras, the pro2 3D camera, a 3D content platform, virtual reality and mobile apps. Matterport shares are down by almost 66% year to date and down by almost 46% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported more than $110 million in revenue, compared to over $85 million in 2020.

TuSimple Holdings (-65%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, California, this company operates and develops autonomous trucks and autonomous technology. Shares of Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) are down by over 70% year to date but are up by over 12% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported revenue of more than $6.2 million, compared to over $1.8 million in 2020.

Amplitude (-66%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) offers a digital optimization system that assists companies in analyzing customer behavior within digital products. Amplitude offers its services over the internet via a software-as-a-service model. Amplitude shares are down by almost 66% year to date but are up by over 15% in the last year. In 2021, the company reported more than $160 million in revenue, compared to over $100 million in 2020.

