These Were The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2022

March was a comparatively better month for the crypto industry following the Federal Reserve’s announcement to raise interest rates for the first time in three years and President Joe Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrency. Experts believe that Biden’s order to formulate a strategy to regulate cryptocurrency could bring more stability to the crypto market. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2022

We have used the monthly return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022. For our list, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market cap of more than $1 billion. Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022:

Holo (HOT: >66%)

It is an Ethereum token that powers Holo, which is a distributed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps). Users hosting hApps get HOT tokens in return. HOT is presently trading around $0.00676 and has a market cap of more than $1.18 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.03157 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002189 (March 2020).

Moonbeam (GLMR: >67%)

Started in 2019, Moonbeam makes it easy to use Ethereum developer tools for rebuilding or redeploying Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment. It offers integration and connectivity between Polkadot Parachains and other chains via bridges. GLMR is presently trading around $5.83 and has a market cap of more than $1.22 billion. It has an all-time high of $437.07 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $1.89 (February 2022).

Ethereum Classic (ETC: >72%)

Launched in July 2016, it is a hard fork of Ethereum (ETH), with the main function being a smart contract network. Ethereum Classic has the ability to host and support DApps (decentralized applications). ETC is presently trading around $46.68 and has a market cap of more than $6.2 billion. It has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (July 2016).

Aave (AAVE: >91%)

It was initially launched as ETHLend in November 2017, but was rebranded to Aave in September 2018. Aave is basically a decentralized finance protocol that enables users to lend and borrow crypto. AAVE is presently trading around $240.18 and has a market cap of more than $3.2 billion. It has an all-time high of $666.86 (May 2021).

THORChain (RUNE: >117%)

Launched in January 2021, it is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up full custody of their assets. RUNE is the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is used for the platform’s governance and security. RUNE is presently trading around $10.98 and has a market cap of more than $3.6 billion. It has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

Convex Finance (CVX: >118%)

It is a protocol that simplifies Curve boosting experience so as to maximize yields. Basically, it allows Curve liquidity providers to make trading fees, as well as claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. CVX is presently trading around $37.05 and has a market cap of more than $2.08 billion. It has an all-time high of $62.69 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $1.88 (July 2021).

Waves (WAVES: >149%)

Launched in June 2016, it is a multi-purpose blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and DApps (decentralized applications). Waves’ native token is used for standard payments such as block rewards. WAVES is presently trading around $0.1528 and has a market cap of more than $4.8 billion. It has an all-time high of $62.36 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1227 (August 2016).

Zilliqa (ZIL: >288%)

Launched in March 2018, it aims to offer high throughput and the ability to finish thousands of transactions per second. Zilliqa’s native token ZIL helps to process transactions on the network, as well as execute smart contracts. ZIL is presently trading around $0.1528, and it has an all-time high of $0.2563 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002477 (March 2020).

ApeCoin (APE: >1120%)

Launched in March 2022, it is a governance and utility token to empower and incentivize a decentralized community. Holders of APE get control of the ApeCoin DAO, as well as vote on the use of the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund. APE is presently trading around $12.18, and it has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (March 2022).

STEPN (GMT: >1,400%)

It is a Web3 lifestyle app where users can lease or sell their NFT Sneakers. STEPN’s governance token GMT allows players to access the features of the apps, such as minting high-quality Sneakers, participating in governance voting and more. GMT is presently trading around $2.36, and it has an all-time high of $3.11 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1003 (March 2022).

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.