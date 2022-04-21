These Were The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q1 2022

Despite the geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, the crypto market continued to attract capital in Q1 2022, including from institutional investors. Bitcoin gave a positive return in the quarter, but there were many altcoins that performed even better than BTC. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in Q1 2022.

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q1 2022

We have used the quarterly return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in Q1 2022. For the list of the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in Q1 2022, we have only used coins with a market cap of more than $1 billion (as of March 31, 2022). Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in Q1 2022:

Zcash (ZEC, 16%)

Launched in October 2016, it is a decentralized cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy and anonymity. Zcash enables nodes to validate transactions without giving away any sensitive information about those transactions. ZEC is up almost 48% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $158. It has an all-time high of $5,941.80 (October 2016) and an all-time low of $18.94 (March 2020).

FTX Token (FTT, 26%)

Launched in May 2019, it is the native cryptocurrency of FTX, which is a crypto derivatives trading platform. Apart from other uses, FTT also enables traders to put leveraged positions without requiring trading on margin. FTT is up almost 4% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $43. It has an all-time high of $85.02 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8313 (September 2019).

Terra (LUNA, 29%)

Launched in April 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. LUNA works as a governance token, as well as to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA is up over 85% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $96. It has an all-time high of $119.18 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1201 (March 2020).

Ethereum Classic (ETC, 36%)

Launched in 2016, it primarily works as a smart contract network that has the ability to host and support DApps (decentralized applications). Its main function is to preserve the Ethereum blockchain. ETC is up over 35% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $37. It has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (June 2016).

THORChain (RUNE, 47%)

It is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up the custody of their assets. RUNE is used as a governance and security token on the platform. RUNE is up over 140% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $9.40. It has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO, 60%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token that is used across the iFinex ecosystem. UNUS SED LEO enables Bitfinex users to get discounts on the trading fees, and the discount amount depends on the number of LEO a user has. LEO is up almost 5% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $5.80. It has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

Zilliqa (ZIL, 107%)

Launched in 2018, it is a public, permissionless blockchain that offers high throughput using its ability to finish thousands of transactions per second. Zilliqa uses sharding as a second-layer scaling solution to address issues of blockchain scalability and speed. ZIL is up over 160% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $0.1195. It has an all-time high of $0.2563 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002477 (March 2020).

Waves (WAVES, 191%)

Launched in June 2016, it is a multi-purpose blockchain platform that supports various applications, including decentralized applications (DApps), smart contracts and more. WAVES has an uncapped supply token and is used for standard payments such as block rewards. WAVES is up over 125% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $21. It has an all-time high of $62.36 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1227 (August 2016).

ApeCoin (APE, 1123%)

It is an ERC-20 governance and utility token that is used within the APE Ecosystem. ApeCoin works as the governance token of APE Ecosystem, allowing users to participate in ApeCoin DAO. Moreover, it also works as shared and open currency for the participants. APE is up over 1,500% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $16. It has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1 (March 2022).

STEPN (GMT, 1432%)

It is a governance token of STEPN with a limited supply. Players use GMTs to burn in the STEPN app so as to access features offered by STEPN. These features include minting high-quality Sneakers, participating in governance voting and more. GMT is up over 2,000% in the last 60-days and is presently trading over $3.70. It has an all-time high of $3.83 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1003 (March 2022).

