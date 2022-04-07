These Were The Ten Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In March 2022

Mid-cap stocks are those that fall between small and large-cap companies. These stocks have a market capitalization ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. Many investors tend to overlook these stocks for higher returns from small-cap stocks and stability from large-cap stocks. However, mid-cap stocks could offer a mix of both stability and return. To give you an idea of the returns you can get from such stocks, discussed below are the ten best performing mid-cap stocks in March 2022.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In March 2022

We have used the March return numbers of mid-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten best performing mid-cap stocks in March 2022. Following are the ten best performing mid-cap stocks in March 2022:

ChargePoint Holdings (41%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, Calif., this company offers an electric vehicle charging network. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) also has Cloud Services that help users to locate and reserve electric vehicle charging sessions. Its shares are up over 2% YTD but are down almost 32% in the past one year. ChargePoint Holdings shares are presently trading over $19, and it has a 52-week range of $11.21 and $36.86. It posted revenue of more than $240 million in 2021.

Oscar Health (42%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York, it is a health insurance company that offers its services through a technology platform. Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)'s shares are up over 19% YTD but are down over 60% in the past one year. Oscar Health shares are presently trading over $9.40, and it has a 52-week range of $5.72 and $29.70. It posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $460 million in 2020.

Nikola (42%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Phoenix, this company offers zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions by developing battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, energy storage systems and more. Its shares are up over 1% YTD but are down over 18% in the past one year. Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are presently trading over $10, and it has a 52-week range of $6.41 and $19.52.

Comstock Resources (42%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, this company acquires, develops and explores oil and natural gas. Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) operations are primarily located in Haynesville shale. Its shares are up over 70% YTD and over 150% in the past one year. Comstock Resources shares are presently trading over $14, and it has a 52-week range of $4.67 and $14.38. It posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $850 million in 2020.

PBF Energy (43%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., it operates as a petroleum refiner and makes available unbranded transportation fuels, lubricants, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)'s shares are up over 96% YTD and almost 73% in the past one year. PBF Energy shares are presently trading over $25, and it has a 52-week range of $7.24 and $26.69. It posted revenue of more than $27 billion in 2021 and over $15 billion in 2020.

FIGS (45%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., it is a healthcare apparel and lifestyle company that deals in lab coats, loungewear, under scrubs, compression socks footwear, masks and more. Figs Inc (NYSE:FIGS)'s shares are down over 18% YTD. FIGS shares are presently trading over $23, and it has a 52-week range of $13.04 and $50.40.

EQRx (47%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a biotechnology company that focuses on re-engineering the drug discovery process so as to make them more affordable. Its shares are down over 38% YTD. EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares are presently trading over $4, and it has a 52-week range of $2.6300 and $11.1000.

CVR Energy (48%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, this company deals in petroleum refining and marketing. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has the following business segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Its shares are up almost 57% YTD and over 72% in the past one year. CVR Energy shares are presently trading over $26, and it has a 52-week range of $11.22 and $26.99. It posted revenue of more than $7.2 billion in 2021 and over $3.9 billion in 2020.

Nielsen Holdings (53%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in New York, this company offers global marketing data collection and analytics services. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has the following business segments: Connect, Media, and Corporate. Its shares are up over 33% YTD and over 9% in the past one year. Nielsen Holdings shares are presently trading over $27, and it has a 52-week range of $16.02 and $28.42. It posted revenue of more than $3.4 billion in 2021 and over $3.3 billion in 2020.

SES AI (96%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Woburn, Wash., this company develops and produces high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable battery technology for EVs (electric vehicles) and other applications. SES AI Corp (NYSE:SES) shares are down over 10% YTD and almost 11% in the past one year. SES AI shares are presently trading over $8.50, and it has a 52-week range of $4.30 and $11.47.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target ChargePoint (CHPT) 2.3 $17.89 -8.2% N/A -11.39 Buy $24.92 Oscar Health (OSCR) 2.1 $8.87 -5.2% N/A -2.69 Hold $11.70 Comstock Resources (CRK) 1.4 $14.18 +1.5% N/A -10.43 Buy $11.50 PBF Energy (PBF) 1.5 $26.47 +4.0% N/A 13.93 Hold $16.85 FIGS (FIGS) 2.7 $22.57 +0.2% N/A N/A Buy $34.50 CVR Energy (CVI) 2.0 $26.64 +1.2% N/A 111.00 Hold $19.29 Nielsen (NLSN) 2.5 $27.50 +0.5% 0.87% 10.30 Hold $25.29 SES AI (SES) 0.5 $8.28 -7.3% N/A N/A N/A N/A Nikola (NKLA) 2.3 $9.28 -7.2% N/A -5.33 Hold $12.14 EQRx (EQRX) 1.7 $4.33 +2.6% N/A N/A Buy $5.60

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.