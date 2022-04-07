S&P 500   4,473.06 (-0.18%)
DOW   34,270.42 (-0.66%)
AAPL   172.44 (-1.50%)
MSFT   301.52 (-3.01%)
FB   224.65 (-3.10%)
GOOGL   2,729.95 (-2.91%)
AMZN   3,193.87 (-2.66%)
TSLA   1,069.34 (-2.01%)
NVDA   246.12 (-5.09%)
BABA   107.01 (-3.59%)
NIO   20.69 (-4.57%)
AMD   104.85 (-1.84%)
GE   88.95 (-1.07%)
T   23.70 (-0.80%)
F   15.11 (-4.49%)
DIS   132.40 (-2.37%)
AMC   19.57 (-7.73%)
PYPL   112.41 (-4.45%)
BA   177.47 (-2.84%)
S&P 500   4,473.06 (-0.18%)
DOW   34,270.42 (-0.66%)
AAPL   172.44 (-1.50%)
MSFT   301.52 (-3.01%)
FB   224.65 (-3.10%)
GOOGL   2,729.95 (-2.91%)
AMZN   3,193.87 (-2.66%)
TSLA   1,069.34 (-2.01%)
NVDA   246.12 (-5.09%)
BABA   107.01 (-3.59%)
NIO   20.69 (-4.57%)
AMD   104.85 (-1.84%)
GE   88.95 (-1.07%)
T   23.70 (-0.80%)
F   15.11 (-4.49%)
DIS   132.40 (-2.37%)
AMC   19.57 (-7.73%)
PYPL   112.41 (-4.45%)
BA   177.47 (-2.84%)
S&P 500   4,473.06 (-0.18%)
DOW   34,270.42 (-0.66%)
AAPL   172.44 (-1.50%)
MSFT   301.52 (-3.01%)
FB   224.65 (-3.10%)
GOOGL   2,729.95 (-2.91%)
AMZN   3,193.87 (-2.66%)
TSLA   1,069.34 (-2.01%)
NVDA   246.12 (-5.09%)
BABA   107.01 (-3.59%)
NIO   20.69 (-4.57%)
AMD   104.85 (-1.84%)
GE   88.95 (-1.07%)
T   23.70 (-0.80%)
F   15.11 (-4.49%)
DIS   132.40 (-2.37%)
AMC   19.57 (-7.73%)
PYPL   112.41 (-4.45%)
BA   177.47 (-2.84%)
S&P 500   4,473.06 (-0.18%)
DOW   34,270.42 (-0.66%)
AAPL   172.44 (-1.50%)
MSFT   301.52 (-3.01%)
FB   224.65 (-3.10%)
GOOGL   2,729.95 (-2.91%)
AMZN   3,193.87 (-2.66%)
TSLA   1,069.34 (-2.01%)
NVDA   246.12 (-5.09%)
BABA   107.01 (-3.59%)
NIO   20.69 (-4.57%)
AMD   104.85 (-1.84%)
GE   88.95 (-1.07%)
T   23.70 (-0.80%)
F   15.11 (-4.49%)
DIS   132.40 (-2.37%)
AMC   19.57 (-7.73%)
PYPL   112.41 (-4.45%)
BA   177.47 (-2.84%)

These Were The Ten Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In March 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | ValueWalk

Mid-cap stocks are those that fall between small and large-cap companies. These stocks have a market capitalization ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. Many investors tend to overlook these stocks for higher returns from small-cap stocks and stability from large-cap stocks. However, mid-cap stocks could offer a mix of both stability and return. To give you an idea of the returns you can get from such stocks, discussed below are the ten best performing mid-cap stocks in March 2022.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In March 2022

We have used the March return numbers of mid-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten best performing mid-cap stocks in March 2022. Following are the ten best performing mid-cap stocks in March 2022:

  1. ChargePoint Holdings (41%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, Calif., this company offers an electric vehicle charging network. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) also has Cloud Services that help users to locate and reserve electric vehicle charging sessions. Its shares are up over 2% YTD but are down almost 32% in the past one year. ChargePoint Holdings shares are presently trading over $19, and it has a 52-week range of $11.21 and $36.86. It posted revenue of more than $240 million in 2021.

  1. Oscar Health (42%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York, it is a health insurance company that offers its services through a technology platform. Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)'s shares are up over 19% YTD but are down over 60% in the past one year. Oscar Health shares are presently trading over $9.40, and it has a 52-week range of $5.72 and $29.70. It posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $460 million in 2020.

  1. Nikola (42%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Phoenix, this company offers zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions by developing battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, energy storage systems and more. Its shares are up over 1% YTD but are down over 18% in the past one year. Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are presently trading over $10, and it has a 52-week range of $6.41 and $19.52.

  1. Comstock Resources (42%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, this company acquires, develops and explores oil and natural gas. Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) operations are primarily located in Haynesville shale. Its shares are up over 70% YTD and over 150% in the past one year. Comstock Resources shares are presently trading over $14, and it has a 52-week range of $4.67 and $14.38. It posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $850 million in 2020.

  1. PBF Energy (43%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., it operates as a petroleum refiner and makes available unbranded transportation fuels, lubricants, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)'s shares are up over 96% YTD and almost 73% in the past one year. PBF Energy shares are presently trading over $25, and it has a 52-week range of $7.24 and $26.69. It posted revenue of more than $27 billion in 2021 and over $15 billion in 2020.

  1. FIGS (45%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., it is a healthcare apparel and lifestyle company that deals in lab coats, loungewear, under scrubs, compression socks footwear, masks and more. Figs Inc (NYSE:FIGS)'s shares are down over 18% YTD. FIGS shares are presently trading over $23, and it has a 52-week range of $13.04 and $50.40.

  1. EQRx (47%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a biotechnology company that focuses on re-engineering the drug discovery process so as to make them more affordable. Its shares are down over 38% YTD. EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares are presently trading over $4, and it has a 52-week range of $2.6300 and $11.1000.

  1. CVR Energy (48%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, this company deals in petroleum refining and marketing. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has the following business segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Its shares are up almost 57% YTD and over 72% in the past one year. CVR Energy shares are presently trading over $26, and it has a 52-week range of $11.22 and $26.99. It posted revenue of more than $7.2 billion in 2021 and over $3.9 billion in 2020.

  1. Nielsen Holdings (53%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in New York, this company offers global marketing data collection and analytics services. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has the following business segments: Connect, Media, and Corporate. Its shares are up over 33% YTD and over 9% in the past one year. Nielsen Holdings shares are presently trading over $27, and it has a 52-week range of $16.02 and $28.42. It posted revenue of more than $3.4 billion in 2021 and over $3.3 billion in 2020.

  1. SES AI (96%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Woburn, Wash., this company develops and produces high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable battery technology for EVs (electric vehicles) and other applications. SES AI Corp (NYSE:SES) shares are down over 10% YTD and almost 11% in the past one year. SES AI shares are presently trading over $8.50, and it has a 52-week range of $4.30 and $11.47.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ChargePoint (CHPT)2.3$17.89-8.2%N/A-11.39Buy$24.92
Oscar Health (OSCR)2.1$8.87-5.2%N/A-2.69Hold$11.70
Comstock Resources (CRK)1.4$14.18+1.5%N/A-10.43Buy$11.50
PBF Energy (PBF)1.5$26.47+4.0%N/A13.93Hold$16.85
FIGS (FIGS)2.7$22.57+0.2%N/AN/ABuy$34.50
CVR Energy (CVI)2.0$26.64+1.2%N/A111.00Hold$19.29
Nielsen (NLSN)2.5$27.50+0.5%0.87%10.30Hold$25.29
SES AI (SES)0.5$8.28-7.3%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Nikola (NKLA)2.3$9.28-7.2%N/A-5.33Hold$12.14
EQRx (EQRX)1.7$4.33+2.6%N/AN/ABuy$5.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.