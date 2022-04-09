These Were The Ten Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In March 2022

Over the past two decades, U.S. small cap stocks have outperformed large-cap stocks, and the same could be true for 2022 as well, according to Goldman Sachs. To give an idea of the returns that you can generate from small-cap stocks in the short-term, discussed below are the ten best performing small-cap stocks in March 2022.

Ten Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In March 2022

We have used the March return data (from finviz.com) to rank the ten best performing small-cap stocks in March 2022. Following are the ten best performing small-cap stocks in March 2022:

Polymet Mining (61%)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., this company explores and develops natural resource properties. Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) shares are up almost 56% year-to-date and over 22% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $3.70, while it has a 52-week range of $2.41 and $4.79. As of writing, it had a market cap of over $390 million.

Cenntro Electric Group (67%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Freehold, N.J., this company designs and makes electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) has the following brands: Neibor, Logistar, Cenntro, Metro, and Terramak. Cenntro Electric shares are down over 63% year-to-date and over 70% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $1.90, while it has a 52-week range of $1.05 and $15. As of writing, it had a market cap of over $520 million.

Aerovate Therapeutics (76%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs to enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares are up almost 40% year-to-date. Its shares are currently trading over $16.40, while it has a 52-week range of $7.74 and $29.43. As of writing, it had a market cap of over $395 million.

Cutera (77%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Brisbane, Calif., this company deals in laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has the following segments: Asia excluding Japan, Japan, Europe, United States and the Rest of the World. Cutera shares are up almost 58% year-to-date and almost 108% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $65, while it has a 52-week range of $27.27 and $74.38.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings PBC (81%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Medford, Mass., it is a biotechnology company that develops ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human therapies and agriculture. Greenlight Biosciences Holdings PBC (NASDAQ:GRNA) shares are down almost 10% year-to-date and almost 9% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $8.40, while it has a 52-week range of $4.83 and $15.80. As of writing, it had a market cap of more than $1.10 billion.

Owlet (82%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, it is a digital parenting platform that provides real-time data and insights to parents. Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)’s products include Smart Sock, Dream Sock and more. Owlet shares are up almost 68% year-to-date but are down over 55% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $4.40, while it has a 52-week range of $1.5850 and $11.4250. As of writing, it had a market cap of more than $470 million.

NextDecade (88%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Houston, it is a clean energy company that focuses on LNG export projects and associated pipelines. Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares are up over 117% year-to-date and over 146% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $6, while it has a 52-week range of $1.84 and $7.81.

Target Hospitality (91%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, this company offers rental accommodations with premium catering, as well as value-added hospitality services. Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) shares are up over 56% year-to-date and almost 78% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $5.50, while it has a 52-week range of $2.23 and $6.35.

Longeveron (99%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, it is a biotechnology company that develops cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are down almost 13% year-to-date but are up over 55% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $10.30, while it has a 52-week range of $2.84 and $45.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (113%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) shares are up over 29% year-to-date and over 92% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $22.80, while it has a 52-week range of $6.85 and $33.10.

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Owlet (OWLT) 1.4 $4.46 +0.2% N/A N/A Hold $8.17 Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) 1.5 $1.91 -3.0% N/A N/A N/A N/A Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) 1.9 $16.66 +1.2% N/A N/A Buy $22.67 Cutera (CUTR) 1.9 $65.62 +0.7% N/A 937.56 Buy $63.75 GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) 0.3 $8.85 -1.0% N/A N/A N/A N/A NextDecade (NEXT) 1.6 $6.21 flat N/A -23.00 Buy $7.17 Target Hospitality (TH) 2.1 $5.30 -4.7% N/A -106.00 Buy $5.17 Longeveron (LGVN) 1.7 $9.56 -9.2% N/A -10.74 Buy $14.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) 2.4 $21.27 -6.9% N/A -9.29 Buy $36.00

