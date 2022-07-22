These Were The Ten Biggest IPOs In H1 2022

After a record 2021, the IPO market has slowed down drastically this year so far. According to data from FactSet, 1073 companies went public in 2021, raising more than $310 billion. In comparison, just 92 companies (raising just under $9 billion) went public in the first half of 2022. There are two main reasons for this drop in IPO activity: a significant drop in the number of IPOs by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), and rate hikes by the central banks. Still, the first half of 2022 witnessed many big IPOs. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest IPOs in H1 2022.

Ten Biggest IPOs In H1 2022

We have used the gross proceeds of the IPOs in the first half of this year to rank the ten biggest IPOs in H1 2022.

Valuence Merger

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Orinda, Calif., it is a blank check company formed for effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, and other similar transactions. Valuence Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:VMCA) shares are down by almost 1% in the last month. The company went public in February. Valuence Merger priced its IPO at $10, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $10.02.

Credo Technology Group

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company develops connectivity solutions and products for the data infrastructure market. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares are down by almost 3% in the last month but are up by almost 8% in the last three months. The company went public in January. Credo Technology Group priced its IPO at $10, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $12.01.

Kensington Capital Acquisition

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Westbury, N.Y., it is a blank check company formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, and other similar transactions. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V (NYSE:KCGI) shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up by almost 1% in the last three months as well. The company went public in March. Kensington Capital Acquisition priced its IPO at $10, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $9.93.

HilleVax

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Boston, it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Hillevax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) shares are up by almost 6% in the last month. The company went public in April. HilleVax priced its IPO at $17, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $12.59.

Sound Point Acquisition

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, it is a blank check company formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition and other similar transactions. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM) shares are up by almost 1% in the last month. The company went public in April. Sound Point Acquisition priced its IPO at $10, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $10.04.

ProFrac Holding

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Willow Park, Texas, it is a vertically integrated and energy services company that offers hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services. Profrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PFHC) shares are down by over 8% in the last month. The company went public in May. ProFrac Holding priced its IPO at $18, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $16.86.

Excelerate Energy

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, this company operates LNG storage and regasification infrastructure in emerging markets. Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE:EE) shares are up by almost 3% in the last month but are down by almost 9% in the last three months. The company went public in April. Excelerate Energy priced its IPO at $24, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $21.68.

Bausch + Lomb

Founded in 1853 and headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., this company makes and sells eye health products, including contact lenses, lens care products, medicines and implants for eye diseases. Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE:BLCO) shares are down by over 2% in the last month. The company went public in May. Bausch + Lomb priced its IPO at $18, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $15.01.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, it is a blank check company that aims to support the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition and other similar business transactions. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM) shares are up by almost 1% in the last month but are down by over 1% in the last three months. The company went public in January. Screaming Eagle Acquisition priced its IPO at $10, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $9.63.

TPG Inc

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it is a diversified alternative asset management firm that invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Impact, Growth, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) shares are up by over 10% in the last month and up by almost 1% in the last three months. The company went public in January. TPG priced its IPO at $29.50, and as of this writing, its shares are trading at $27.06.

