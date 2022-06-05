These Were the Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies in May 2022

2022 hasn’t been good for the crypto market so far, and the same was seen last month as well. Only a handful of coins (with a market cap of more than $1 billion) were able to stay in the green last month. On the other hand, most coins posted significant losses in May, with some recording over a 50% loss in value. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in May 2022.

Ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in May 2022

We have used the monthly return data (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in May 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion (as of June 1, 2022).

Flow (FLOW, -44%)

It is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain that aims to support the new generation of games, apps, and digital assets. Flow’s native token FLOW works as a payment method and a long-term reserve asset for the Flow economy. FLOW is down by over 73% year to date but is up by over 2% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $2.40 and has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $2.29 (May 2022).

Shiba Inu (SHIB, -46%)

Created anonymously in August 2020, it is a meme coin that refers to itself as a "DOGECOIN KILLER." SHIB is down by over 68% year to date but is up by over 2% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $0.0000106, and has an all-time high of $0.00008845 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000000000082 (September 2020).

Filecoin (FIL, -48%)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized storage system with an objective to “store humanity’s most important information.” Filecoin stores data in a decentralized manner. FIL is down by over 79% year to date and by almost 1% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $7.30, and has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

Fantom (FTM, - 49%)

It is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. Fantom aims to address issues with smart-contract platforms, especially transaction speed. FTM is down by over 86% year to date but is up by almost 1% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $0.0357, and has an all-time high of $3.48 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (March 2020).

Solana (SOL, - 50%)

Launched in March 2020, it is an open source project that leverages blockchain’s permissionless nature to offer DeFi solutions. Solana’s proof-of-history (PoH) consensus enables greater scalability of the protocol, and this, in turn, boosts usability. SOL is down by over 78% year to date and by almost 7% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $38.40, and has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

The Graph (GRT, -50%)

It is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks, such as Ethereum and IPFS. The Graph works to bring reliable decentralized public infrastructure to the mainstream market. GRT is down by over 78% year to date but is up by over 2% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $0.1420, and has an all-time high of $2.88 (February 2021).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -52%)

It is a layer-one blockchain that works as a community-run cloud computing platform. NEAR Protocol uses its Nightshade technology to better its transaction throughput significantly. NEAR is down by over 65% year to date but is up by over 5% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $5.10, and has an all-time high of $20.42 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).

THORChain (RUNE, -53%)

Launched in January 2021, it is a decentralized liquidity protocol that helps holders easily exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up the full custody of their assets. RUNE is down by over 62% year to date but is up by over 10% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $2.70, and has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

Avalanche (AVAX, -57%)

Launched in September 2020, it is a fast, low cost, and eco-friendly smart contracts platform. Avalanche’s native token AVAX is used to pay fees, serve as a basic unit of account and secure the platform through staking. AVAX is down by almost 80% year to date but is up by over 4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading at over $22.50, and has an all-time high of $146.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).

ApeCoin (APE, -60%)

Launched in March 2022, it is an ERC-20 governance and utility token that is used within the APE Ecosystem. Holders of APE vote on how the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund should be used. APE is down by over 1% in the last seven days, and is currently trading at over $6. It has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1 (March 2022).

