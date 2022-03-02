These Were The Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks In February 2022

Most investors prefer smaller, fast-growing companies, but large and mega cap stocks could prove very profitable for patient investors. Such stocks are relatively less volatile, provide stability to the portfolio and offer good share price growth over time. However, these stocks are out of the reach of many investors because of their high price. Thus, it makes sense to buy these stocks when they are down, and the current geopolitical tensions could offer investors a similar opportunity. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in February 2022.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks In February 2022

We have used the February return data of the mega cap stocks to rank the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in February 2022. Following are the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in February 2022:

Comcast (-3%)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, it is a media, entertainment, and communications company. Its shares are down over 7% year-to-date and almost 14% in the last one year. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are presently trading over $46, and have a 52-week range of $44.27 and $61.80. Comcast posted revenue of more than $116 billion in 2021 and over $103 billion in 2020.

Bank of America (-3%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company offers banking and nonbank financial services. Its shares are down almost 1% year-to-date but are up over 24% in the last one year. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are presently trading over $44, and have a 52-week range of $35.50 and $50.11. Bank of America posted revenue of more than $47 billion in 2021 and over $51 billion in 2020.

PepsiCo (-3%)

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company makes, markets, distributes and sells beverages, food, and snacks. Its shares are down almost 6% year-to-date but are up almost 25% in the last one year. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are presently trading over $163, and have a 52-week range of $128.32 and $177.24. PepsiCo posted revenue of more than $79 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020.

Johnson & Johnson (-3%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this company deals in the research and development, manufacturing and sale of products in the health care segment. Its shares are down almost 4% year-to-date but are up over 3% in the last one year. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are presently trading over $164, and have a 52-week range of $151.47 and $179.92. Johnson & Johnson posted revenue of more than $93 billion in 2021 and over $82 billion in 2020.

Oracle (-5%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers products and services for the corporate information technology environment. Its shares are down almost 13% year-to-date but are up almost 15% in the last one year. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are presently trading over $75, and have a 52-week range of $64.77 and $106.34. Oracle posted revenue of more than $40 billion in 2021 and over $39 billion in 2020.

Adobe (-5%)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers digital marketing and media solutions. Its shares are down over 17% year-to-date and almost 1% in the last one year. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are presently trading over $466, and have a 52-week range of $416.81 and $699.54. Adobe posted revenue of more than $15 billion in 2021 and over $12 billion in 2020.

Nike (-5%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company deals in athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. Its shares are down over 18% year-to-date and almost 1% in the last one year. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are presently trading over $137, and have a 52-week range of $125.44 and $179.10. Nike posted revenue of more than $44 billion in 2021 and over $37 billion in 2020.

Home Depot (-11%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company sells building materials and home improvement products. Its shares are down almost 24% year-to-date but are up over 20% in the last one year. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares are presently trading over $315, and have a 52-week range of $246.59 and $420.61. Home Depot posted revenue of more than $151 billion in 2021 and over $132 billion in 2020.

Pfizer (-12%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York, this company discovers, develops, makes, markets, sells and distributes biopharmaceutical products globally. Its shares are down over 20% year-to-date but are up over 39% in the last one year. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are presently trading over $46, and have a 52-week range of $33.44 and $61.71. Pfizer posted revenue of more than $81 billion in 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020.

Meta Platforms (-28%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media apps. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has the following business segments: Reality Labs (RL) and Family of Apps (FoA). Its shares are down over 37% year-to-date and over 20% in the last one year. Meta Platforms posted revenue of almost $118 billion in 2021 and almost $86 billion in 2020.

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.

Companies Mentioned in This Article