These Were The Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks In March 2022

Mega cap stocks are usually the biggest and best-known companies in the world. In technical terms, these are the companies with a market cap of more than $200 billion. It is always preferable to have one or more of such stocks in one’s portfolio because of the stability they offer. They may not offer much return in the short term, but over a longer period, such stocks are more likely to offer attractive returns. Many of these stocks are out of the reach of most investors because of their high price, but a good time to initiate a fresh position in the mega cap stocks is when they are down. So, let’s take a look at the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in March 2022.

Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks In March 2022

We have used the March return data to rank the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in March 2022. Following are the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in March 2022:

Coca-Cola (-1%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) deals in non-alcoholic beverages. Its shares are up almost 5% year-to-date and over 18% in the last one year. Coca-Cola reported revenue of over $38 billion in 2021, compared to over $33 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $62, while it has a 52-week range of $52.28 and $63.02.

Cisco Systems (-1%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) deals in Internet Protocol-based networking products and services. Its shares are down over 12% year-to-date but are up over 7% in the last one year. Cisco Systems reported revenue of almost $50 billion in 2021, compared to over $49 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $56, while it has a 52-week range of $50.10 and $64.29.

Nike (-1%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) deals in athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. Its shares are down over 19% year-to-date but are up over 1% in the last one year. Nike reported revenue of more than $44 billion in 2021, compared to over $37 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $136, while it has a 52-week range of $116.75 and $179.10.

Abbott Laboratories (-2%)

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) deals in a diversified line of health care products. Its shares are down almost 16% year-to-date and almost 1% in the last one year. Abbott Laboratories reported revenue of more than $43 billion in 2021, compared to over $34 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $118, while it has a 52-week range of $105.36 and $142.60.

JPMorgan Chase (-2%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) offers financial and investment banking services. Its shares are down almost 14% year-to-date and over 11% in the last one year. JPMorgan Chase reported revenue of more than $57 billion in 2021, compared to over $64 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $137, while it has a 52-week range of $127.27 and $172.96.

Adobe (-3%)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) offers digital marketing and media solutions. Its shares are down almost 20% year-to-date and almost 6% in the last one year. Adobe reported revenue of more than $15 billion in 2021, compared to over $12 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $459, while it has a 52-week range of $407.94 and $699.54.

Bank of America (-4%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) offers banking and non-banking financial services. Its shares are down over 7% year-to-date but are up over 4% in the last one year. Bank of America reported revenue of more than $47 billion in 2021, compared to over $51 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $41, while it has a 52-week range of $36.51 and $50.11.

Verizon Communications (-6%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services. Its shares are down almost 2% year-to-date and almost 13% in the last one year. Verizon reported revenue of more than $133 billion in 2021, compared to over $128 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $51, while it has a 52-week range of $49.69 and $59.85.

Walt Disney (-7%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is a family entertainment and media enterprise. Its shares are down over 11% year-to-date and over 27% in the last one year. Walt Disney reported revenue of more than $67 billion in 2021, compared to over $65 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $138, while it has a 52-week range of $128.38 and $191.67.

Home Depot (-9%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) deals in building materials and home improvement products. Its shares are down almost 28% year-to-date and almost 3% in the last one year. Home Depot reported revenue of more than $150 billion in 2021, compared to over $130 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading around $301, while it has a 52-week range of $298.40 and $420.61.

