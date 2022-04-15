S&P 500   4,392.59
These Were The Ten Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | ValueWalk

Global uncertainty is never good for investors, especially if you are a new investor. During such times, experts suggest going for large and mega-cap stocks as these are more stable and less volatile. However, such stocks are out of the reach of most investors because of their high price. Thus, it is recommended to go for such stocks when they are down as they are more likely to offer good returns in the long run. So, let’s take a look at the ten worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q1 2022.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q1 2022

We have used the quarterly return data (from finviz.com) of the mega-cap stocks to rank the ten worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q1 2022. Following are the ten worst performing mega-cap stocks in Q1 2022:

  1. Pfizer (-11%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York, it is a biopharmaceutical company that advances wellness, prevention, treatments and cures for the most feared diseases. Its shares are down almost 10% year-to-date but are up almost 43% in the last one year. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are currently trading over $53, and it has a 52-week range of $36.96 and $61.71. The company reported revenue of over $81 billion in 2021.

  1. Walt Disney (-12%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a family entertainment and media company that operates through Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segments. Its shares are down almost 15% year-to-date and over 29% in the last one year. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are currently trading over $132, and it has a 52-week range of $128.38 and $190.40. The company reported revenue of over $67 billion in 2021.


  1. Cisco Systems (-12%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers Internet Protocol-based networking products and services for the communications and information technology industry. Its shares are down almost 18% year-to-date but are up over 1% in the last one year. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are currently trading over $52, and it has a 52-week range of $50.10 and $64.29. The company reported revenue of over $49 billion in 2021.

  1. JPMorgan Chase (-14%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York, this company offers financial and investment banking services. Its shares are down almost 20% year-to-date and almost 16% in the last one year. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are currently trading over $127, and it has a 52-week range of $126.01 and $172.96. The company reported revenue of over $57 billion in 2021.

  1. Abbott Laboratories (-16%)

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., this company deals in a broad and diversified line of health care products. Its shares are down over 15% year-to-date and almost 2% in the last one year. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are currently trading over $119, and it has a 52-week range of $105.36 and $142.60. The company reported revenue of over $43 billion in 2021.

  1. Salesforce (-17%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers cloud-based enterprise software for CRM (customer relationship management). Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) also offers guidance, support, training, and advisory services. Its shares are down almost 23% year-to-date and over 14% in the last one year. Salesforce shares are currently trading over $196, and it has a 52-week range of $184.44 and $311.75. The company reported revenue of over $26 billion in 2021.

  1. Nike (-20%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company deals in athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. Its shares are down over 23% year-to-date and almost 4% in the last one year. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are currently trading over $127, and it has a 52-week range of $116.75 and $179.10. The company reported revenue of over $44 billion in 2021.

  1. Twitter (-20%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers social networking and micro-blogging services through its app. Its shares are up over 6% year-to-date but are down over 34% in the last one year. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) shares are currently trading over $45, and it has a 52-week range of $31.30 and $73.34. The company reported revenue of over $5 billion in 2021.

  1. Home Depot (-27%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company sells building materials and home improvement products, decor products, lawn and garden products and more. Its shares are down over 25% year-to-date and over 3% in the last one year. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares are currently trading over $310, and it has a 52-week range of $293.59 and $420.61. The company reported revenue of over $151 billion in 2021.

  1. Meta Platforms (-35%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and more. Its shares are down over 36% year-to-date and over 25% in the last one year. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) shares are currently trading over $215, and it has a 52-week range of $185.82 and $384.33. The company reported revenue of over $115 billion in 2021.


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)
2.6264 of 5 stars		$53.12+0.0%3.01%13.80Buy$58.32
Walt Disney (DIS)
2.7353 of 5 stars		$130.47-1.4%N/A77.66Buy$190.21
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
3.655 of 5 stars		$126.12-0.9%3.17%9.36Hold$165.94
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
3.1048 of 5 stars		$117.69-1.5%1.60%29.87Buy$141.45
salesforce.com (CRM)
2.7642 of 5 stars		$189.41-3.2%N/A126.27Buy$304.68
NIKE (NKE)
3.4217 of 5 stars		$133.46+4.7%0.91%35.21Buy$171.67
Twitter (TWTR)
1.8181 of 5 stars		$45.08-1.7%N/A-150.26Hold$49.43
Home Depot (HD)
3.4498 of 5 stars		$304.52-1.9%2.50%19.62Buy$388.14
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
3.3475 of 5 stars		$51.17-1.9%2.97%18.28Hold$62.61
Meta Platforms (FB)
3.0384 of 5 stars		$210.18-2.2%N/A15.23Buy$331.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

