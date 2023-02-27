These Were The Top 10 Hot Stocks Among Hedge Funds In Q4 2022

Some hedge funds are known to deliver market-beating returns, so many retail investors want to know which stocks hedge funds are betting on. Moreover, in uncertain times like now, following the wealthiest and most successful investors is one of the best strategies. If you also want to know which stocks hedge funds are buying, here are the top 10 hot stocks among hedge funds in Q4 2022.

Top 10 Hot Stocks Among Hedge Funds In Q4 2022

We used data from the latest 13F filings to determine the top 10 hot stocks among hedge funds in Q4 2022. Our list is based on the total size of the investments into each stock made by hedge funds, not on the number of hedge funds investing in the stock. Here are the top 10 hot stocks among hedge funds in Q4 2022:

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares are down by over 5% year to date, bringing their 12-month decline to almost 8%. As of the time of this writing, Charles Schwab shares are trading at around $78.70 with a 52-week range of $59.35 to $93.16, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $149 billion. The company reported about $19 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $12 billion in 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway (Class B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B)'s Class B shares are down by almost 2% year to date, bringing their 12-month decline to more than 5%. As of the time of this writing, Berkshire's Class B shares are trading at around $302 with a 52-week range of $259.85 to $362.10. Accounting for the multiple share classes, the company's market capitalization is more than $669 billion. The company reported more than $276 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $245 billion in 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway (Class A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A)'s Class A shares are down by almost 2% year to date, capping their 12-month decline at more than 4%. As of the time of this writing, the Class A shares are trading at around $459,370 with a 52-week range of $393,012 to $544,389.

Alibaba Group Holding (ADR)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares are up by almost 7% year to date, although they remain in the red for the last 12 months, down almost 13%. As of the time of this writing, Alibaba Group Holding shares are trading at around $91.90 with a 52-week range of $58.01 to $125.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $250.9 billion. The company reported more than $1 trillion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $820 billion in 2021.

Alphabet (Class A)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Class A shares are up by over 3% year to date, although they're down by over 32% for the last 12 months. As of the time of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at around $90.10 with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $143.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.15 trillion. The company reported more than $257 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $182 billion in 2020.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by almost 50% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -18%. As of the time of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $170 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $236.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $443 billion. The company reported more than $117 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $85 billion in 2020.

Tesla

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up by over 64% year to date but remain in the red for the last 12 months, down by more than 25%. As of the time of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at around $198.80 with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $635 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021, compared to over $31 billion in 2020.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up by more than 14% year to date, capping their 12-month return at around -38%. As of the time of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $94.70 with a 52-week range of $81.43 to $170.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $980 billion. The company reported more than $469 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $386 billion in 2020.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up by more than 6% year to date but are down by more than 14% over the last 12 months. As of the time of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading at around $252.30 with a 52-week range of $213.43 to $315.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.86 trillion. The company reported more than $198 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $168 billion in 2021.

Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up by almost 15% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to around -10%. As of the time of this writing, Apple shares are trading at around $147.80 with a 52-week range of $124.17 to $179.61, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.3 trillion. The company reported more than $365 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $274 billion in 2020.

