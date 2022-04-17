S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico's electricity law?
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Oil tanker runs aground off Tunisian coast
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico's electricity law?
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Oil tanker runs aground off Tunisian coast
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico's electricity law?
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Oil tanker runs aground off Tunisian coast
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico's electricity law?
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Oil tanker runs aground off Tunisian coast

This 4K Monitor Turns Your Laptop into a Touchscreen

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | Entrepreneur


In the new normal, many of us can expect to work from home in the near future. But while there are many great perks to remote work, you may be missing your office workspace with the dual monitors, the perfect keyboard, and that swivel chair you loved. Not everybody can design the perfect home office, which is why the flexibility to be able to go to coffee shops or libraries is so valuable. There are many things that can make remote work easier, but if you're spending a lot of time on the move and need some extra screen space, there's nothing quite like the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K).

This remarkable portable screen is extremely valuable for coders, designers, salespeople, marketers, students, gamers, or anybody who often works with a lot of windows. The versatile 4K screen doesn't just give you some extra workspace, it also transforms your laptop into a fully functional touch panel, making it easier to do all kinds of creative activities, navigate apps and sites, and more. 

Connecting to the Desklab is easy. It offers USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports for simple connection and all you have to do is plug and play. There are no complicated drivers to install or settings to play with. It can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming console. It has built-in speakers to function as a complete viewing powerhouse so you don't need to bring anything else with you when you leave the house. Your complete workstation is ready to go and it fits easily in your bag.

Upgrade your remote work tech collection with the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K). For a limited time, you can get it on sale for 58 percent off $700 at just $289.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.