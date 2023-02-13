This AI Copywriting Tool May Help Your Business Create a Unique Web Identity





Whether you're a dropshipper or a restaurant owner, marketing your business is essential to growing your business. One study found that companies with strong alignment between marketing and sales achieved 20% annual growth. However, crafting engaging copy can be challenging.



Enter the SalesKingPin Copywriting Tool. This AI-powered copywriting tool could help you craft engaging copy in moments, and you can get a lifetime subscription for 49% off.

SalesKingPin has two subscription package options: Growth and Professional. The growth package lets you write compelling emails, create content for landing pages, and generate ads that may convert leads into paying customers. Just choose the type of copy you want to create, click "Create," and the software will write it for you. And you can customize it depending on your business's unique identity.

While both Growth and Professional packages let you generate copy for all email types, video scripts, landing pages, and any kind of ad copy, the Professional package gives you a bit more control over the content you create. If the copy isn't quite right, you can rewrite any of it with a click. Fill your social feed with AI-generated posts that may get you an engaged following.

If you want a human touch to your copy, you can still use SalesKingPin to get everything organized. The Professional package lets you create blog outlines, topics, and summaries that you could give to a professional. You can add up to 10 team members to the Professional package, but you can access your content from 999 different devices.

Create exciting and relevant marketing copy for your business. Pick your lifetime licence to the SalesKingPin CopyWriting Tool below:



Growth package for $39 (reg. $77))

Professional package for $49 (reg. $97)

Prices subject to change.

