S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   304.56
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
707% Growth For American Lithium Company After They Fight Back Against China (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
This AI Text-to-Speech Converter Broadcasts Your Message

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Entrepreneur

In the business world, it can often feel like you're speaking another language. You might struggle for a long time to speak to anyone about buying real estate in the metaverse, or negotiate a meeting in French, but you shouldn't have to worry about your customers misunderstanding you.

When it comes to video production and scaling your marketing, you want to communicate your message as clearly as possible. That means having a quality voiceover for your videos and audio versions for your content. If that seems like a lot of extra work, it's not when you have Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech.

This innovative product lets you create voice recordings and audio versions for YouTube videos, Facebook Ads, Instagram posts, and more so you can reach a broader audience and eliminate any confusion. The AI-powered text-to-speech engine can bring static content as diverse as social media, ebooks, PDFs, and other documents to life in more than 800 languages and voices.

Working with Speechnow is easy. Just add the text that you want Speechnow to transform into AI speech, choose your voice and language, create your file, and then export it in MP3, WAV, OGG, or WEBM format. It works with video creation software like iMovie, Lumen, Avid Pro Tools, Ableton, Camtasia, and more so you can seamlessly add voiceovers and audio elements to your content.

With a Speechnow Professional Plan, you'll have access to all voices and voice effects, unlimited audio file creation, and support for one million characters per month. That's more than enough to support a robust marketing operation.

Make your content more inclusive and more accessible. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Speechnow™ AI Text to Speech for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

