This Chip Stock Is One of the Best to Own in H2

×
S&P 500   4,156.01 (-0.11%)
DOW   33,095.71 (-0.25%)
QQQ   309.16 (-0.23%)
AAPL   149.28 (+0.38%)
MSFT   271.33 (-0.43%)
FB   197.84 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,339.15 (-0.16%)
AMZN   122.16 (-0.68%)
TSLA   728.50 (+1.65%)
NVDA   188.51 (-0.40%)
NIO   20.07 (+2.14%)
BABA   108.49 (+4.00%)
AMD   104.66 (-0.59%)
MU   69.04 (-2.43%)
T   21.12 (-0.09%)
GE   76.54 (-1.87%)
F   13.61 (-0.95%)
DIS   107.22 (-0.53%)
AMC   13.18 (+0.84%)
PFE   54.53 (+1.06%)
PYPL   88.56 (-0.03%)
NFLX   201.00 (+1.20%)
S&P 500   4,156.01 (-0.11%)
DOW   33,095.71 (-0.25%)
QQQ   309.16 (-0.23%)
AAPL   149.28 (+0.38%)
MSFT   271.33 (-0.43%)
FB   197.84 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,339.15 (-0.16%)
AMZN   122.16 (-0.68%)
TSLA   728.50 (+1.65%)
NVDA   188.51 (-0.40%)
NIO   20.07 (+2.14%)
BABA   108.49 (+4.00%)
AMD   104.66 (-0.59%)
MU   69.04 (-2.43%)
T   21.12 (-0.09%)
GE   76.54 (-1.87%)
F   13.61 (-0.95%)
DIS   107.22 (-0.53%)
AMC   13.18 (+0.84%)
PFE   54.53 (+1.06%)
PYPL   88.56 (-0.03%)
NFLX   201.00 (+1.20%)
S&P 500   4,156.01 (-0.11%)
DOW   33,095.71 (-0.25%)
QQQ   309.16 (-0.23%)
AAPL   149.28 (+0.38%)
MSFT   271.33 (-0.43%)
FB   197.84 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,339.15 (-0.16%)
AMZN   122.16 (-0.68%)
TSLA   728.50 (+1.65%)
NVDA   188.51 (-0.40%)
NIO   20.07 (+2.14%)
BABA   108.49 (+4.00%)
AMD   104.66 (-0.59%)
MU   69.04 (-2.43%)
T   21.12 (-0.09%)
GE   76.54 (-1.87%)
F   13.61 (-0.95%)
DIS   107.22 (-0.53%)
AMC   13.18 (+0.84%)
PFE   54.53 (+1.06%)
PYPL   88.56 (-0.03%)
NFLX   201.00 (+1.20%)
S&P 500   4,156.01 (-0.11%)
DOW   33,095.71 (-0.25%)
QQQ   309.16 (-0.23%)
AAPL   149.28 (+0.38%)
MSFT   271.33 (-0.43%)
FB   197.84 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,339.15 (-0.16%)
AMZN   122.16 (-0.68%)
TSLA   728.50 (+1.65%)
NVDA   188.51 (-0.40%)
NIO   20.07 (+2.14%)
BABA   108.49 (+4.00%)
AMD   104.66 (-0.59%)
MU   69.04 (-2.43%)
T   21.12 (-0.09%)
GE   76.54 (-1.87%)
F   13.61 (-0.95%)
DIS   107.22 (-0.53%)
AMC   13.18 (+0.84%)
PFE   54.53 (+1.06%)
PYPL   88.56 (-0.03%)
NFLX   201.00 (+1.20%)

This Chip Stock Is One of the Best to Own in H2

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) hasn't been immune to the drubbing tech stocks (as well as the broader market) have faced so far this year. The security has lost 36.3% so far in 2022, though it sports 6.4% lead over the last 12 months. The $160 level kept the equity's recent pullback in check, while the stock's 30-day moving average has recently stepped in as a floor on the charts. Even better, Nvidia stock is a noted outperformer during the second half of the year, making now a good time to speculate on even more upside for the shares as 2022 marches on.

nvda jun 7

Specifically, the security just landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the best performing stocks during the second half of the year, going back 10 years. According to this data, eight out of the last 10 of NVDA's H2 returns were positive, with the shares averaging an impressive 32% return during that time period. A similar move from its current perch of $187.51 would put the equity at just above the $247.50 region, which hasn't been touched since early April. 

Best Stocks H2 2022

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could put additional wind at the equity's back. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), NVDA sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits in the 92nd percentile of its 12-month range. This means puts are being picked up at a quicker-than-usual clip. 

It's worth noting that NVDA's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 96 out of a possible 100. This means the stock tends to exceed options traders' volatility expectations -- a boon for buyers. 


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.