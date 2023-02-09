This Discounted Color Scanner Could Help You Maintain a Professional Look





Customer experience is essential to gaining and retaining an active customer base. And a whopping 86% of consumers say they would leave a brand after as little as two bad experiences. Even something as simple as a shabby look to your in-person business could influence your customer experience, but you could DIY your own upkeep to save money. Whether it's fading paint or graffiti on the wall, a Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 could help you keep up your business's professional appearance, and you can get one for $59.

Paint may fade, but Nix can scan almost any surface and compare the color to 100,000 brand names of paint. Whether you're scanning the walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, or dye, this pocket scanner can tell you what color you're looking at. It even gives you the HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. Plus, creating digital marketing assets based on real-world objects may be easier if you can identify the exact colors you need.

Painters can identify the exact shade of a client's faded wall. Fashion retailers could use it for color-matching outfits, and auto technicians could double-check a paint repair before making an expensive mistake on a car. Graphic designers might use Nix to sample colors from real life or check that their prints are the same color as the digital versions. Finally, real estate agents could use it to identify a paint color and cover minor blemishes.

Nix has five out of five stars online, with one reviewer writing, "Very effective - tested on known painted interior wall. And the app is very easy to use."

Get a Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 on sale for just $59 (reg. $99).

