S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Macron, Le Pen decry 'shocking' Stellantis CEO pay
Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
This is the Snapchat filter that teaches sign language

Friday, April 15, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Called Alphabet Lens , they teach you how to spell your name with your fingers, practice the alphabet of sign language and test your skills through various games, all using technology that captures the movement of your hands.

"We're constantly working to expand the ways Snapchat users can express themselves and connect through our camera," Snapchat stated. The creation of these glasses was supervised by the hearing-impaired members of the team.

In a world in which social inclusion is given more and more importance, linguistic inequity is still a reality, hence the importance of developing this type of technology that is committed to bringing together a community as important as the people. deaf and hard of hearing.

"We think it can help evolve the way we communicate," Snap said on its blog. "We look forward to learning more from our community as we continually try to improve everyone's experience on Snapchat."

In addition to these glasses, Snapchat had already joined forces with SignAll before, because during the International Deaf Week last September, they launched several stickers and three augmented reality glasses that helped the
learning the basic spellings of sign language. According to the application, this launch is part of the constant work they do "to expand the ways in which Snapchat users can express themselves and connect through our camera."


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


