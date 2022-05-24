S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
This Kickstarter-Funded Robot Dog Makes a Fun Addition to the Family

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Some kids want to start lemonade stands, some want to sell eggs, others are a little more interested in the technical aspects of the world. If you want to give your kids a STEM education while having a ton of fun, then why not bring a robot dog into the family? Petoi Bittle is the palm-sized robot dog that is suitable for kids 14 and over to build themselves and kids of all ages to enjoy with the supervision of an adult.

Bittle is an open-source bionic robot dog that was successfully funded on Kickstarter. With the base kit, you'll be able to assemble the puzzle-like frame with everything included and download demo codes on GitHub to start Bittle making basic movements on four legs. With the STEM and robotics kit, then, you can go farther by learning how to code, customize, and program Bittle to perform amazing tricks. Legged motion gives Bittle more freedom to navigate unstructured terrains and lets you practice coding robotic gaits, locomotion, and kinematics behaviors. You can control Bittle with the Bluetooth remote control or using the Petoi mobile/desktop apps.

Bittle is an open platform to fuse multiple makers' gadgets into a single organic system so you can go far beyond just the basics. It uses a customized Arduino board that coordinates all instinctive and sophisticated movements and is extensible with artificial intelligence capabilities and more by mounting a Raspberry Pi or other AI chips through wired or wireless connections. It's highly programmable with Scratch, C++, or Python coding, and the Li-ion battery pack supports about an hour of continuous walking.

Make learning to code more fun than ever. For a limited time, you can add Petoi Bittle to your family for 9 percent off $329 at $299. You can also get a Pre-Assembled Kit for $309.

Prices subject to change.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


