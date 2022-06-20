This On-Sale Innovative Sensor Identifies Any Color for Your Next Creative Project





Thinking about making some changes around your house or painting your office this summer? Don't underrate how important the right color is to your everyday spaces. The wrong paint or color schemes could leave you feeling uninspired or so distracted by the wrong paint color that you can't get anything done until you change it.

Make sure you get the color right the first time on all your projects with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2. Nix is a sophisticated color-matching sensor that fits in your pocket, allowing you to act as soon as inspiration strikes in the everyday world. When you see a color you love — on a building, in someone's house, in nature — just hold the Nix Mini up to it and scan. It works on any surface from painted walls and vinyl to fabric, dyes, and much more, instantly matching your scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

With the Nix Digital app, you can use Photoshop's eyedropper tool in real life, while the Nix Paints app lets you find matching paints from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams. It all happens via Bluetooth so you can find colors immediately without having to connect to a computer. The app lets you save and organize your favorite color palettes and share colors with colleagues and friends so you always have all the input you need.

This innovative little tool has earned rave reviews from CNET and Mashable, which writes, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Take your summer projects by the horns. Right now, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 on sale for 15% off $99 at just $83.95.

Prices subject to change.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.