×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs
Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs
Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs
Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs
Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine

This Portable Garment Steamer Is Ready for Summer Travel

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Traveling this summer? Whether you're heading out for leisure or business, you want to look your best when you're traveling, but that's not always easy when you're living out of a suitcase for days, or even weeks. You don't have your neighborhood dry cleaner to turn to and hotel irons can be unreliable.

Instead, when you need to get rid of some wrinkles and look your best, consider this iTvanila 7-in-1 Garment Steamer that's ideal for travel. Of course, you can also use it when you're at home.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Walmart, the portable, powerful iTvanila steamer offers 1200-watt power and takes just 15 seconds to preheat to maximum power. The water tank holds up to 5oz of water in the embedded tank design that prevents the steamer from tipping or spilling, so you can use it safely and quickly to steam out wrinkles and make your garments look their best.

The steamer also comes with two additional brushes so you can customize the way you treat different types of clothes. It's powerful but gentle and 100% safe to use on all fabrics from cotton and silk to wool, polyester, and more. It will work to de-wrinkle clothes (or curtains, drapery, bedding, tablecloths, and more) and get everything back to looking like new. All while remaining perfectly sized for fitting into any suitcase, bag, or backpack.

If you're traveling the world for business or pleasure this year, you want to look your best — especially if you're going into important meetings. Make sure your clothes always look their best with this iTvanila 7-in-1 Garment Steamer, on sale now for just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.