S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

This Week: Caterpillar earns, durable goods, jobs report

Mon., August 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

DIG THIS

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Caterpillar.

Analysts predict the maker of iconic yellow backhoes and bulldozers will report higher second-quarter profit and revenue than a year earlier. That would echo its results in the first quarter, when Caterpillar’s sales climbed on strong demand for construction equipment despite persistent supply chain challenges. Caterpillar serves up its latest results Tuesday.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

The Labor Department issues its monthly snapshot of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday.

Economists predict employers added 240,000 jobs in July. That would be the lowest total since December 2020, when the economy lost more jobs than it added. In June, employers added 372,000 jobs, a surprisingly robust gain that helped keep the national unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fourth straight month.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 714,000

March 398,000

April 368,000

May 384,000

June 372,000

July (est.) 240,000

Source: FactSet


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

