This Week: Construction spending, GM earns, nonfarm payrolls

Monday, August 2, 2021 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON CONSTRUCTION

Economists project that spending on construction projects increased nationally in June after falling the previous month.

They expect the Commerce Department will report Monday that spending on housing, nonresidential and government construction projects rose 0.5% in June. That would follow a drop of 0.3% in May. Growth in housing, the economy’s standout performer, slowed in May while activity in areas most directly impacted by the pandemic showed further weakness.

Construction spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Jan. 3.0

Feb. -1.1

March 1.0

April 0.1

May -0.3

June (est.) 0.5

Source: FactSet

IN GEAR

General Motors delivers its second-quarter results Wednesday.

Wall Street predicts the automaker returned to a profit in the April-June quarter versus a loss a year ago. Analysts also expect the company’s revenue nearly doubled. General Motors has benefited this year from strong U.S. consumer demand. Higher prices have helped offset rising production costs brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. slowed in July after accelerating the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 750,000 jobs in July. That would be down from June, when employers added 850,000 jobs. Despite that burst of hiring, the nation’s unemployment rate edged higher to 5.9% in June from 5.8% in May. Even with the job market’s steady gains, unemployment remains well above the 3.5% rate that prevailed before the pandemic struck.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 536,000

March 785,000

April 269,000

May 583,000

June 850,000

July (est.) 750,000

Source: FactSet

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.