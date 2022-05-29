×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation

This Week: Consumer confidence, Hormel earns, jobs report

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

NOT SO CONFIDENT?

The Conference Board delivers its latest monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday.

Consumer confidence was little changed in April, slipping to 107.3 from 107.6 the previous month. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy. Economists expect the index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future, fell in May to 103.0. Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in decades, with costs for food, gasoline and housing squeezing American consumers.

Consumer confidence, by month:

Dec. 115.2

Jan. 111.1

Feb. 105.7

March 107.6

April 107.3

May (est.) 103.0

Source: FactSet

CHEW ON THIS

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly report card from Hormel Foods.

Analysts predict the maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods will report that its earnings and revenue increased in the February-April quarter versus the same period last year. Hormel has benefited from strong growth in wholesale and retail demand for its packaged food brands. Hormel Foods serves up its fiscal second-quarter results Thursday.

JOB MARKET TRACKER

The Labor Department issues its monthly tally of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday.

Economists predict employers added 310,000 jobs in May. That would be down from the 428,000 jobs added in April, which helped hold the unemployment rate at nearly a 50-year low. The economy’s hiring gains have been strikingly consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decades. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months.


Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Dec. 588,000

Jan. 504,000

Feb. 714,000

March 428,000

April 428,000

May (est.) 310,000

Source: FactSet

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.