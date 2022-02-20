This Week: Consumer confidence, Lowe’s earns, new home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

CONFIDENCE WANING?

The Conference Board delivers its latest monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday.

Economists project the index, which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the outlook for the future, declined to 109.5 this month from a reading of 113.8 in January. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy, suggesting consumer confidence remains high despite surging inflation.

Consumer confidence, by month:

Sept. 109.8

Oct. 111.6

Nov. 111.9

Dec. 115.2

Jan. 113.8

Feb. (est.) 109.5

Source: FactSet

REMODELING DIVIDEND

Wall Street expects that Lowe’s Cos. closed out its last fiscal year with another solid quarterly performance.

Analysts predict the home improvement chain will report Wednesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. That would match the retailer’s results in the previous three quarters. Lowe’s has benefited from strong sales growth as the hot housing market leads many homeowners to remodel.

HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

The Commerce Department issues its January tally of new U.S. home sales Thursday.

Economists forecast that sales slowed last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 780,000 homes. That would follow a sales rate of 811,000 homes in December. That surge in December marked the fastest rate in 10 months as buyers snapped up cheaper homes in anticipation of higher interest rates.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

Aug. 668,000

Sept. 725,000

Oct. 649,000

Nov. 725,000

Dec. 811,000

Jan. (est.) 780,000

Source: FactSet

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.