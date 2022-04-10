S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
Live Updates | Russia's new war leader known for brutality
Live Updates | Finland returns shipment of art to Russia
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | UK says Russia trying to boost troop numbers
Live Updates | UN: Chernobyl situation far from normal
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | WH: Biden wants India to oppose Russian war
This Week: Consumer prices, Delta results, retail sales

Sunday, April 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON INFLATION

The Labor Department serves up its latest monthly reading of inflation at the consumer level Tuesday.

Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in sharp annual increases in the consumer price index over much of the last 12 months. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 7.9% in February from a year earlier, the sharpest rise since 1982. Economists predict inflation accelerated to 8.4% in the 12 months ended in March. The Federal Reserve has signaled it is prepared to raise interest rates several times this year to combat inflation.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Oct. 6.2

Nov. 6.8

Dec. 7.0

Jan. 7.5

Feb. 7.9

March (est.) 8.4

Source: FactSet

TURBULENT SKIES

Delta Air Lines delivers its first-quarter results Wednesday.

Wall Street predicts the company will turn in a smaller loss for the January-March quarter than a year ago and sharply higher revenue. Investors will be listening for an update on how bookings are faring heading into the summer travel season, and on how much of a toll surging oil prices have had on the company.

LET’S GO SHOPPING

The Commerce Department issues its monthly tally of U.S. retail sales Thursday.

Economists predict sales at restaurants, shops and other retailers rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in March from February. That would match February’s increase. After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February, with higher prices increasingly taking a bigger bite out of their wallets.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Oct. 1.8

Nov. 0.7

Dec. -2.7

Jan. 4.9

Feb. 0.3

March (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet

