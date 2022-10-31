S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
This Week: Fed meeting, Starbucks earns, jobs report

Mon., October 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

THE FED SPEAKS

The Federal Reserve is set to deliver an update on its efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates.

The central bank is expected to announce another large three-quarter-point rate hike Wednesday, following a two-day meeting of its policymakers. Beginning in March, the Fed has raised rates five times in an aggressive pace that has boosted its key short-term rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since 2008. The Fed’s benchmark rate influences many consumer and business loan rates.

MIXED BREW?

Wall Street expects that Starbucks’ latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Analysts predict the coffee giant will report Thursday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would mark the company’s third consecutive quarter with an annual drop in profit. Strong sales growth in the U.S. has helped drive revenue gains for Starbucks, but labor, worker training and supply chain costs have cut into its bottom line.

HIRING SNAPSHOT

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of hiring by nonfarm U.S. employers Friday.

Economists predict employers added 180,000 jobs in October. That would be the lowest monthly increase since December 2020, when the economy lost 115,000 jobs. In September, employers added 263,000 jobs, a solid gain, but less than the 315,000 jobs added in August. Still, it helped bring down the nation’s unemployment rate to 3.5%, matching a half-century low.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

May 386,000

June 293,000

July 537,000

Aug. 315,000


Sept. 263,000

Oct. (est.) 180,000

Source: FactSet

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

