This Week: Fed policy update, housing starts, Darden earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

THE FED SPEAKS

The Federal Reserve delivers an economic and interest rate policy update Wednesday, after a two-day meeting of its policymakers.

The central bank has been under pressure to move faster to rein in its ultra-low-rate policies amid surging inflation. At its November meeting, the Fed announced that it would start to trim its bond purchases, which serve to keep long-term interest rates low, starting this month. Once its done buying bonds, the Fed could begin raising its benchmark interest rate.

HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

New government data on residential construction should provide insight into the state of the new-home market.

The Commerce Department is expected to report on Thursday that builders broke ground on new apartments and single-family homes at a faster pace in November than in the previous month. The pace of U.S. home construction slowed in October. Builders are benefiting from strong demand for new homes, but rising materials costs and supply chain issues have led to construction delays.

Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

June 1,657,000

July 1,562,000

Aug. 1,573,000

Sept. 1,530,000

Oct. 1,520,000

Nov. (est.) 1,570,000

Source: FactSet

NO RESERVATIONS

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Darden Restaurants.

Analysts predict the owner of Olive Garden and other chains will report Friday that its earnings and revenue increased in the September-November quarter versus the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in its previous quarter, when Darden cited strong sales growth, in part due to the opening of new restaurants.

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.