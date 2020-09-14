This Week: FedEx earns, Fed policy statement, housing starts

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
DELIVER THIS
Wall Street expects that FedEx’s latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.
Analysts predict the package delivery company will report Tuesday that its fiscal first-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue rose. FedEx has benefited from a boom in online shopping as the pandemic drags on. The company recently said it plans to hire up to 70,000 seasonal workers, a big jump from 55,000 last year.
THE FED SPEAKS
The Federal Reserve delivers its latest interest rate policy update and economic assessment Wednesday.
The remarks will follow a two-day meeting of the central bank’s policymakers. At their last meeting in July, policymakers kept the Fed’s key interest rate unchanged at a record low near zero. Fed policymakers also pledged to keep rates low until they are confident that the economy has weathered the pandemic-induced recession.
IF YOU BUILD IT
Builders are starting construction on more new homes and apartments as housing bounces back from a brief stall in the spring.
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 1.5 million. That was the fastest pace since February and third monthly increase in a row. Did the trend continue in August? Find out Thursday, when the Commerce Department issues its latest monthly tally of newly started residential construction projects.
Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
March 1,269,000
April 934,000
May 1,038,000
June 1,220,000
July 1,496,000
Aug. (est.) 1,450,000
Source: FactSet
7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.
Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.
In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.
And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.
“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."
Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.
View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".