This Week: Home sales, GameStop earns, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
EYE ON HOUSING
The National Association of Realtors issues its February tally of U.S. home sales today.
The pace of U.S. home sales accelerated on a monthly basis in January for the second straight month as the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 carried over into this year. Low mortgage rates and strong demand have helped push prices and sales higher, but left the number of homes on the market at record lows, which could slow future sales.
Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Sept. 6.44
Oct. 6.73
Nov. 6.59
Dec. 6.65
Jan. 6.69
Feb. (est.) 6.50
Source: FactSet
GAME HYPE
Wall Street expects that GameStop closed out its last fiscal year on a strong note.
Analysts predict the video-game retailer will report Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings increased from a year earlier. That would follow three quarters of losses for the retailer, which grabbed headlines this year after a stock buying frenzy in which online investors challenged hedge funds with massive GameStop short positions betting against the stock.
IN A SPENDING MOOD?
The Commerce Department on Friday serves up its snapshot of U.S. consumer spending last month.
Consumers account for 70% of economic activity, so the more they spend, the more the economy grows. Spending climbed a solid 2.4% in January, the sharpest increase in seven months. That followed two straight monthly spending drops. Economists project consumer spending declined by 0.4% in February.
Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Sept. 1.3
Oct. 0.2
Nov. -0.6
Dec. -0.4
Jan. 2.4
Feb. (est.) -0.4
Source: FactSet
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains, and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers will outperform the market.
Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.
Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.
This slide show lists the 8 retail companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul".