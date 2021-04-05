This Week: Job openings, consumer credit, Levi Strauss earns

Monday, April 5, 2021 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

JOB MARKET BAROMETER

The Labor Department issues its monthly snapshot of U.S. job openings Tuesday.

Economists project the number of available jobs inched lower in February to around 6.9 million from 6.92 million the previous month. Despite signs that the economy is on the mend a year after the viral outbreak struck, the number of monthly job postings nationally remains below the pre-pandemic level of at least 7 million.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

Sept. 6.61

Oct. 6.87

Nov. 6.77

Dec. 6.75

Jan. 6.92

Feb. (est.) 6.90

Source: FactSet

TAKE THE CREDIT

The Federal Reserve delivers its latest consumer borrowing data Wednesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $10.6 billion in February. That would follow a $1.3 drop in January, the first time consumer credit declined since August. Consumer borrowing is closely watched for indications about Americans’ willingness to take on more credit to finance their spending.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Sept. 17.1

Oct. 1.6

Nov. 13.4

Dec. 8.8

Jan. -1.3

Feb. (est.) 10.6

Source: FactSet

All in on e-commerce

Wall Street expects another lackluster quarterly report card from denim apparel pioneer Levi Strauss & Co.

Analysts predict the company will report Thursday that its fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue declined from a year earlier. Levi Strauss has been focusing on its online business in order to make up for declining sales at physical stores, some of which have had to close due to pandemic-related restrictions.


7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy

Before the global pandemic, it was referred to as a side hustle—a way for some individuals to make a little extra money. However, as the pandemic has changed the nature of how we work, and as consumers how we spend, the gig economy has become an essential way of life for many workers.

There is much that’s not known about the long-term effects of the pandemic. But if there’s one lesson we learn from history, it’s that there will be ripple effects. We believe that society will get back to something resembling normal. However, what that normal looks like may be different.

Americans were becoming less social since before the pandemic. Now consumers have begun to realize there truly is no reason to leave their house to shop for anything. And while many crave physical connection during these times, there will be many that have changed their purchasing habits for good.

Other elements of the gig economy, such as ride-hailing and home rentals, were devastated due to the pandemic. Those businesses are likely to come back.

And that’s why companies that have created the gig economy aren’t going away anytime soon. In this special report, we’ll highlight several stocks that investors should consider as the gig economy moves forward.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.